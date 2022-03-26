Cal Medley Relay Champions Give Insight into NCAA Mentality

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Michael Hamann.

400 medley relay

NCAA Record: 2:59.22 (TEX- 2017)

NCAA Meet Record: 2:59.22 (TEX- 2017)

American Record: 3:01.51 (CAL- 2017)

US Open Record: 2:59.22 (TEX- 2017)

Pool Record: 3:00.68 (TEX- 2016)

Top 8 finishers:

Cal: 3:00.36 Indiana: 3:00.76 Florida: 3:01.00 Texas: 3:01.22 NC State: 3:01.53 Stanford: 3:01.70 Louisville: 3:02.03 Arizona State: 3:02.81

While top-seeded Indiana won the final heat, it wasn’t fast enough to overcome Cal’s 3:00.36 from heat three, making the Bears the NCAA champion in the event. This is the second time that Cal has won an NCAA relay after not racing in the final heat, after doing the same at last year’s meet in the 400 free relay.

Indiana was led by Brendan Burns‘ 44.45 leadoff and was followed by Josh Mathey (50.93), Tomer Frankel (44.19) and Rafael Miroslaw (41.19).

Texas, who notably scratched Alvin Jiang from the B final of the 100 back to seemingly save him for this relay, ended up leaving Jiang off the relay all together. The Longhorns instead opted to use Zachary Van Zandt on the fly leg, who split 44.79. While Van Zandt’s split probably justifies using him on the relay, it also means that Texas threw away guaranteed points in the 100 back.