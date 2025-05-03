WATCH: Gretchen Walsh Pops 24.93 In 50 Fly For New American Record (Day 3 Race Videos)

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

Didn’t catch last night’s action from the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series? No worries, if you weren’t able to tune in, we’ve got you covered with some of the races videos, courtesy of “USA Swimming” and “NBC Sports” on YouTube.

Women’s 200 Freestyle — Final

World Record: 1:52.23 — Ariarne Titmus, Australia (2024)

World Junior Record: 1:53.65 — Summer McIntosh , Canada (2023)

, Canada (2023) American Record: 1:53.61 — Allison Schmitt (2012)

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.13 — Summer McIntosh , Canada (2023)

, Canada (2023) Pro Swim Series Record: 1:54.13 — Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)

Top 8 Finishers:

Sandpipers’ Claire Weinstein left no stone unturned in the women’s 200 free final, posting a 1:54.93 to secure the win and top the world rankings, surpassing Lui Yaxin’s 1:54.96 from the Chinese Spring Championships in late March.

The 2023 U.S. National Champion and 8th-place finisher in the event at last July’s Olympics, Weinstein posted her personal best of 1:54.88 during the lead-off leg of the 4×200 freestyle relay in Paris, where she helped Team USA secure silver alongside Ledecky, delivering the fastest American split.

Weinstein has been on fire all week, notching lifetime bests in both the 100 (54.43) and 400 (4:01.29) free events. Her performance in the 400 marked a 3.28-second drop from her previous best of 4:04.54, propelling her from 10th to 3rd on the all-time American performers list—trailing only Ledecky and Leah Smith (4:00.65).

Nine-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky grabbed 2nd tonight with a season-best time of 1:55.51, nearly notching her third win of the meet. The 2016 Rio Olympic gold medalist in this event owns a personal best of 1:53.73.

Earlier in the meet, the 28-year-old clocked her second-fastest performances ever in both the 400 (3:56.81) and 1500 free (15:24.51). She’s slated to swim the 800 freestyle tomorrow, where she holds the world record at 8:04.79 and remains the fastest woman in history by over five seconds.

Texas’ Erin Gemmell rounded out the top three with a 1:57.10, just about a second shy of her 2023 lifetime best of 1:55.97. She was part of the aforementioned 4×200 freestyle relay in Paris alongside Ledecky and Weinstein.

16-year-old Rylee Erisman broke 1:58 for the first time, finishing 4th in 1:57.89 and surpassing her previous personal best of 1:58.43 from March.

Two-time Olympic medalist Alex Shackell tied for 6th with 2022 World 200 IM bronze medalist Leah Hayes at 1:58.19. Hayes’ time matches her career record, while Shackell has swum as fast as 1:56.70.

100 Fly Olympic champion Torri Huske, representing Stanford, impressed in the ‘B’ final with a new career best (1:57.71), dipping under the 1:58 threshold for the first time. If she had qualified for the championship final, her time would have been swift enough for 4th overall.

Men’s 200 Freestyle — Final

World Record: 1:42.00 — Paul Biedermann, Germany (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:42.97 — David Popovici, Romania (2022)

American Record: 1:42.96 — Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10 — Michael Phelps, United States (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:44.82 — Sun Yang, China (2016)

Top 8 Finishers:

400 Olympic medalist Carson Foster, representing the Mason Manta Rays while training with the Texas Pro Group, emerged victorious in the men’s 200 free. He posted a final time of 1:46.46, winning by 0.13 over Georgia’s Tomas Koski. Koski led Foster through the first 150, but Foster’s final 50 of 27.31 to Koski’s 27.58 made all the difference.

Foster, a key member of Team USA’s 4×200 freestyle relay since 2022, holds a personal best of 1:45.57 in this event, set at the 2023 U.S. World Trials.

2024 Olympic bronze medalist in this event, Luke Hobson—Foster’s training partner under coach Bob Bowman—logged his fastest ever non-taper swim of 1:46.76 to finish 3rd overall. His best time of 1:44.79 appears to be in grave danger in the coming months.

Notably, 400 IM World record holder and four-time Olympic champion Leon Marchand, who competed at the Paris Games last July, placed 8th in 1:49.66, well off his lifetime best of 1:46.44 and his prelims time of 1:48.05.

Versatile Shaine Casas dominated the ‘B’ final with a time of 1:46.49, his first time venturing under 1:47, and just 0.03 shy of Foster’s winning time from the fastest heat.

Women’s 50 Butterfly — Final

World Record: 24.43 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2014)

World Junior Record: 25.46 — Rikako Ikee, Japan (2017)

American Record: 25.11 — Gretchen Walsh (2023)

(2023) U.S. Open Record: 25.11 — Gretchen Walsh , United States (2023)

, United States (2023) Pro Swim Series Record: 25.15 — Gretchen Walsh, United States (2025)

Top 8 Finishers:

Gretchen Walsh made it 2-for-2 in best times after her 100 free performance last night, delivering a historic swim in the women’s 50 fly. After breaking 53 seconds in the 100 free for the first time in her career, Walsh came back this morning to lower the Pro Swim Series record to 25.15 in prelims, erasing Farida Osman’s six-year-old mark.

In the finals, Walsh took things to another level, posting a stunning 24.93 to become the second-fastest performer in history, trailing only world record holder Sarah Sjostrom (24.43). Walsh is now just the second woman ever to break the 25-second barrier in the event.

Walsh, who won silver in the 100 fly at the 2024 Paris Olympics after breaking the world record with a 55.18 at the U.S. Trials, walked away from Paris with four medals. Alongside her silver in the 100 fly, she earned two golds in the women’s 4×100 medley relay and mixed 4×100 medley relay, and a silver in the 4×100 freestyle relay.

Her Virginia Cavalier teammate, Kate Douglass, who won Paris gold in the 200 breast, also impressed tonight, notching a lifetime best of 25.39 to take 2nd. That time improves on the 25.71 she recorded during prelims and ranks her third among the top American performers of all time.

100 back world record holder Regan Smith, who had clocked a personal-best 26.04 in the morning to qualify 3rd, matched that placement in the final, taking bronze in 25.63. It marked her first time under the 26-second threshold in the event.

Stanford’s Torri Huske, the 2024 Olympic gold medalist in the 100 fly and a former 5th-place finisher in the 50 fly at the 2023 Worlds, won tonight’s B final with a time of 26.23. She holds a career-best time of 25.33.

Women’s 200 Backstroke — Final

World Record: 2:03.14 — Kaylee McKeown, Australia (2023)

World Junior Record: 2:03.35 — Reagan Smith, United States (2019)

American Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith (2019)

(2019) U.S. Open Record: 2:03.80 — Regan Smith , United States (2023)

, United States (2023) Pro Swim Series Record: 2:03.99 — Regan Smith, United States (2024)

Top 8 Finishers:

Two-time Olympic relay gold medalist and current 100 backstroke world record holder Regan Smith returned to the pool after her personal best in the 50 fly, to showcase her dominance in the women’s 200 back, winning with a season-best time of 2:06.32. Smith, the former world record holder in this event and still the second-fastest performer of all time with her American record of 2:03.35 from 2019, held off a fierce challenge from three-time Olympic gold medalist Summer McIntosh.

McIntosh pushed Smith the whole way and led through the first 135 meters. She closed strong to finish in 2:06.82, just missing her best time of 2:06.81 from late 2023.

2024 World Champion Claire Curzan posted a 2:08.20 for 3rd, a season-best performance that aligns with where she usually is this time of the year, in the 2:07-low to 2:08-low range.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Audrey Derivaux continued to prove she belongs on the international stage, posting a 2:08.52 for 4th. Her performance was just off her season and lifetime best of 2:06.88, a mark that ranks her 6th in the world this year and makes her the 2nd-quickest American in 2025. Derivaux also posted a huge 200 fly personal best of 2:06.46 to take 3rd in that race yesterday.

Men’s 400 IM — Final

World Record: 4:02.50 — Leon Marchand , France (2023)

, France (2023) World Junior Record: 4:10.02 — Ilya Borodin, Russia (2021)

American Record: 4:03.84 — Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25 — Michael Phelps, United States (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:07.80 — Leon Marchand, France (2023)

Top 8 Finishers:

In a clash of two titans, Bobby Finke edged out reigning Olympic champion and world record holder Leon Marchand in a thrilling 400 IM, winning in 4:13.67. Marchand (4:13.86), the two-time World Champion (2022, 2023) and only man to ever break the 4:03 barrier—doing so twice—led the race heading into the final 100, but Finke, the two-time Olympic gold medalist and world record holder in the 1500 frees, once again proved why he’s one of the fiercest closers in the sport.

Known for his unmatched closing speed, Finke began his final attack with a 29.63 on the penultimate 50, then rocketed home in 27.18. Marchand, a four-time Paris gold medalist, fought to hold him off, splitting 30.48 and 27.63, but couldn’t withstand the charge.

Louisville’s Tommy Bried was the only other man to break the 4:20 barrier, finishing 3rd with a strong 4:17.29. Bried owns a personal best of 4:15.01 from the U.S. Olympic Trials last June, where he placed fifth in a highly competitive field.

Finke vs. Marchand, Splits Comparison: