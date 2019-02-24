Watch Florida Men, TA&M Women Take the Plunge After SEC Titles (Video)

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL TEAM SCORES (MEN)

1. University of Florida 1233 2. Missouri 1137 3. Tennessee, University of, Knox 917 4. Texas A&M University 907 5. The University of Georgia 862.5 6. University of Alabama 789.5 7. Kentucky, University of 672 8. Auburn University 661.5 9. South Carolina, University of, 565 10. Louisiana State University 486.5

The Florida Gators pulled off an impressive 7th-in-a-row SEC title tonight after a hard fought battle with Mizzou. You might be asking yourself “how did Florida still manage to win despite losing an insanely impressive senior class to graduation last year?” Afterall, the Gators lost Caeleb Dressel, the greatest SCY sprinter of all time, as well as individual NCAA champions Jan Switkowski and Mark Szaranek, and sophomore Michael Taylor (a former Junior World Record holder) redshirted this season due to health issues.

FIND OUT HERE

FINAL TEAM SCORES (WOMEN)

1. Texas A&M University 1107 2. University of Florida 1023.5 3. Kentucky, University of 927.5 4. Tennessee, University of, Knox 919.5 5. The University of Georgia 883.5 6. Auburn University 883 7. Missouri 640 8. University of Arkansas 517 9. South Carolina, University of, 515 10. Louisiana State University 489.5 11. University of Alabama 429.5 12. Vanderbilt University 153

Texas A&M won their 4th straight SEC Women’s Championships tonight, fighting off a rebuilt Florida team. This A&M victory is an impressive one, especially considering this team’s weakest points are likely the sprint free events. The Sprint freestyles are commonly thought of as the most beneficial events to a team, due to their double role as relay events, but A&M taught a masters class in how to get around that disadvantage. In total, the Aggies had 1 B finalist and 3 C finalists between the 50 and 100 free combined. Additionally their 200 free relay came in 5th, and the 400 free relay came in 9th. To add to the hurdles for A&M, Sydney Pickrem had to medical-scratch the 400 IM, an event where she was the defending champion.

READ MORE HERE