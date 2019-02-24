Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch Florida Men, TA&M Women Take the Plunge After SEC Titles (Video)

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL TEAM SCORES (MEN)

1. University of Florida            1233   
2. Missouri                         1137
3. Tennessee, University of, Knox    917   
4. Texas A&M University              907
5. The University of Georgia       862.5   
6. University of Alabama           789.5
7. Kentucky, University of           672   
8. Auburn University               661.5
9. South Carolina, University of,    565  
10. Louisiana State University      486.5

The Florida Gators pulled off an impressive 7th-in-a-row SEC title tonight after a hard fought battle with Mizzou. You might be asking yourself “how did Florida still manage to win despite losing an insanely impressive senior class to graduation last year?” Afterall, the Gators lost Caeleb Dressel, the greatest SCY sprinter of all time, as well as individual NCAA champions Jan Switkowski and Mark Szaranek, and sophomore Michael Taylor (a former Junior World Record holder) redshirted this season due to health issues.

FIND OUT HERE

FINAL TEAM SCORES (WOMEN)

1. Texas A&M University             1107   
2. University of Florida          1023.5
3. Kentucky, University of         927.5   
4. Tennessee, University of, Knox  919.5
5. The University of Georgia       883.5   
6. Auburn University                 883
7. Missouri                          640   
8. University of Arkansas            517
9. South Carolina, University of,    515  
10. Louisiana State University      489.5
11. University of Alabama           429.5  
12. Vanderbilt University             153

Texas A&M won their 4th straight SEC Women’s Championships tonight, fighting off a rebuilt Florida team. This A&M victory is an impressive one, especially considering this team’s weakest points are likely the sprint free events. The Sprint freestyles are commonly thought of as the most beneficial events to a team, due to their double role as relay events, but A&M taught a masters class in how to get around that disadvantage. In total, the Aggies had 1 B finalist and 3 C finalists between the 50 and 100 free combined. Additionally their 200 free relay came in 5th, and the 400 free relay came in 9th. To add to the hurdles for A&M, Sydney Pickrem had to medical-scratch the 400 IM, an event where she was the defending champion.

READ MORE HERE

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!