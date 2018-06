2018 FRAN CRIPPEN MEMORIAL SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

June 21st-24th, 2018

Mission Viejo, California

LCM (50m) Meet

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Below, check out race videos from the final night of the 2018 Fran Crippen Memorial Swim Meet of Champions in Mission Viejo, California. All race videos are courtesy of USA Swimming on Youtube.

For a full recap of day 4, click here.

Women’s 100 Breast

Men’s 100 Breast

Women’s 800 Free (Fastest Heat)

Women’s 100 Back

Men’s 100 Back

Men’s 800 Free (Fastest Heat)

Women’s 100 Fly

Men’s 100 Fly

Women’s 200 IM

Men’s 200 IM

Women’s 50 Fly

Men’s 50 Fly