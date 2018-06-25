Day 1 Recap of Glenmark Sub Junior, Junior National Championship 2018

Courtesy: Nilesh Shetty

Swadesh Mondal Breaks 2 Records On Day 1 Of The 45th Glenmark Junior And 35th Sub Junior National Aquatic Championships

9 Records On Day 1

Swadesh Mondal The Boy Wonder From Bengal Who Trains At The SAI Glenmark Academy At Delhi Made His Intentions Clear By Breaking His Own Record In The Heats In The Morning In The 400 M Individual Medley Boys Group II . Swadesh Led From Start To Finish To Win The 400 M Individual Medley With A New Record Time Of 04:40.94 Beating His Existing Record By 8 Seconds . Aryan Nehra Of Gujarat Won The Silver With A Time Of 04:44.00 While Shoan Ganguly Of Goa Had A Wonderful Race To Win Bronze With A Time Of 04:45.13. All The 3 Swimmers Bettered The Current National Record.

Swadesh Mondal Returned To The Pool To Break The 3rd Record Of The Day In The 50 M Breaststroke With A Time Of 00:31.33. Bikram Changmai Swadesh’s Colleague At The SAI Glenmark TIDM Programme At Delhi Won The Silver With A Time Of 00:32.67 While Harsha R Of Karnataka Won Bronze With A Time Of 00:33.23

Srihari Nataraj Of Karnataka Who Represented India At The Commonwealth Games Showcased His Awesome Talent And Sprinting Ability To Break His Own Record To Win The 100 M Backstroke With A Time Of 00:56.41. Neel Roy Won The Silver With A Time Of 00:5870 While Xavier Dsouza Won Bronze With A Time Of 00:59.04

The 400 M Freestyle Boys Group I Saw Advait Page From Madhya Pradesh Continue His Brilliant Form From The Singapore Nationals To Break The National Record By More Than 4 Seconds With A Time Of 04:02.09. He Was Followed By Vishal Grewal From Delhi With A Time Of 04:08.89 Followed By Sanjay C.J. Of Karnataka With A Time Of 04:09.29.

Suvana C Bhaskar Broke A 7 Year Old Record In The 50 M Butterfly Girls Group I Winning Gold With A Time Of 00:29.35 While Nandini Pethkar Won Silver With A Time Of 00:30.18 While Anubhuti Baruah From Assam Won Bronze With A Time Of 00:30.73

Vedika Amin Representing SFI Led From Start To Finish To Break The National Record In The 50 M Breast Stroke Girls Group III With A Time Of 00:35.01 While Teammate Kareena Shankta Won Silver With A Time Of 00:35.18 Bettering The National Record In The Process. Rachana Rao Of Karnataka Won Bronze With A Time Of 00:35.95

Sahil Lashkar From Bengal Won The 100 M Backstroke In The Boys Group II Creating A New National Record With A Time Of 01:01.52. Akashdeep Singh Won Punjab Their First Medal Clocking 01:02.63 To Win Silver While Jaswanth Reddy Of Telangana Won Bronze With A Time Of 01:03.92

The Second Race Saw Last Year’s Best Swimmer Rayna Saldanha Representing SFI And Khushi Dinesh Of Karnataka Have A Wonderful Battle Ending With A Photo Finish In The 400 M Freestyle For Girls Group I. Khushi Dinesh Won Gold With A Time Of 04:33.28 While Rayna Won Silver With A Time Of 04:33.97. Prachi Tokas From The SAI Glenmark TIDM Programme In Delhi Won Bronze With A Time Of 04:36.62

Apeksha Fernandes Representing SFI Swum A Clinical Race To Win Old In The 400 M Individual Medley Girls Group II With A Time Of 05:22.40 B Shakti Of Tamil Nadu Won Silver With A Time Of 05:25.23 Narrowly Beating Kanya Nayyar Of Madhya Pradesh Won Bronze With A Time Of 05:25.77

Ronak Sawant Of Glenmark Aquatic Foundation Representing SFI Benefitted By The Disqualification Of Ansu Kar And Teammate Utkarsh Gor To Win Gold With A Time Of 01:09.62 In The 100 M Butterfly In Boys Group III Category. Kartekiyan Nair Of Karnataka Won Silver With A Time Of 01:09.90 While Parambrata Biswas Won Bronze With A Time Of 01:10.44

Kiara Bangera Representing SFI Led From Start To Finish To Win The 100 M Butterfly Girls Group III With A Time Of 01:09.72 While Rishika Mangle Won Silver With A Time Of 01:10.58 While Cynthia Choudhury Of Bengal Won Bronze With A Time Of 01:11.18

The Boys Group IV 50 M Butterfly Saw A Surprise With Theerdhu Samadev Of Andhra Pradesh Winning The Event With A Time Of 00:33.30. Renukacharya Hodmani Of Karnataka Won Bronze With A Time Of 00:33.53. He Was Narrowly Beaten By Partha Dutta Of Assam Who Won Silver With A Time Of 00:33.45.

The Girls Group IV 50 M Butterfly Saw The Most Closely Contested Race With Fortunes Swinging. Manavi Verma Swimming In The Outside Lane 2 Won Gold With A Time Of 00:35.16 While Top Seed Vishta Nayana Of Karnataka Won Silver With A Time Of 00:35.53 While Assam Picked Up Another Medal Through Arista Saikia Who Won Bronze With A Time Of 00:35.70

Xavier Dsouza From Goa Who Trains At The Glenmark Aquatic Foundation Mumbai Showed His Experience To Win Gold In The 50 M Butterfly With A Time Of 00:25.92. Youngster Tanish George Mathew Of Karnataka Won Silver With A Time Of 00:26.03 While D Adhitya Of Tamil Nadu Won Bronze With A Time Of 00:26.23

Suvana Bhaskar Of Karnataka Won Her Second Gold Of The Day Winning The 100 M Backstroke Girls Group I With A Time Of 01:07.07. Tanisha Malviya From Delhi Won Silver With A Time Of 01:08.14 While Pratyasa Ray Of Orissa Won The Bronze With A Time Of 01:09.20

Nina Venkatesh Led From Start To Finish To Win The 100 M Backstroke Girls Group II With A Time Of 01:07.12 While Palak Dhami Representing SFI Won The Silver With A Time Of 01:10.55 While Khushi Patel Won The Bronze With A Time Of 01:12.01

The Last Individual Race Of The Day Saw Bhavya Sachdeva Swimming An Extremely Professional Race To Win The Tough 800 M Freestyle In Girls Group II With A Time 09:30.78. B Shakthi Swum A Wonderful Second Half Of The Race To Win Silver With A Time Of 09:44.15 While Aanya Wala Of SFI Beat Early Leader Astha Choudhury To Win Bronze With A Time Of 09:49.31.

Two New Records Came Up In The Relays During The Morning Session. Assam Broke The Record In The 4 X 100 M Freestyle Boys Group II With A Time Of 03:49.32. Assam Was Represented By Bikram Changmai, Bharav Phukan, Gyan Sandhan Kashyap And Rajdeep Gogoi. SFI Won Silver With A Time Of 03:49.46 While Karnataka Won Bronze With A Time Of 03:50.86. All The Three Teams Bettered The National Record. The SFI Team Consisting Of Seeya Bijlani, Palak Dhami, Apeksha Fernandes And Vedika Amin Broke The Record In The 4 X 100 M Freestyle With A Time Of 04:13.11. Tamil Nadu Won Silver With A Time Of 04:14.11 While Karnataka Won Bronze With A Time Of 04:14.94

In The Earlier Relays Tamil Nadu Won The Gold With A Time Of 01:57.23 In The 4 X 50 M Freestyle Boys Group III While Assam Won Silver With A Time Of 01:59.06 While SFI Won The Bronze With A Time Of 02:00.08. In The Girls Group III 4 X 50 M Freestyle Relay Karnataka Won Gold With A Time Of 02:01.60 While SFI Won The Silver With A Time Of 02:02.80 While Tamil Nadu Won Bronze With A Time Of 02:06.56.

The First Relay Of The Evening Featured 4 X 100 M Freestyle Boys Group I Wherein Karnataka Swum To A Gold With A Time Of 03:38.26 Beating Tamil Nadu . Who Won Silver With A Time Of 03:41.15 While SFI Won Bronze With A Time Of 03:44.77

The Last Relay Of The Day Featured Girls Group I Battling Out In The 4 X 100 M Freestyle Relay. Team SFI Won The Gold With A Time Of 04:07.18 While Karnataka Won The Silver With A Time Of 04:10.45 While Haryana Won Bronze With A Time Of 04:17.99