Hellen Moffitt Snags 100 Fly Win To Close SMOC

2018 FRAN CRIPPEN MEMORIAL SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS
- June 21st-24th, 2018
- Mission Viejo, California
- LCM (50m) Meet
The 2018 Fran Crippen Memorial Swim Meet of Champions wrapped up tonight from Mission Viejo, with many close, exciting races taking place. Team Elite’s Hellen Moffitt in particular had a great night, winning the 100 fly and finishing 2nd in the 50.
Moffitt started her night off swimming in the women’s 50 fly semi-final, leading the field in 26.50, just off her season best of 26.39. Her teammate Kendyl Stewart was just .01 back as they easily qualified for the final.
Prior to that final, they went to battle in the women’s 100 fly, with Moffitt coming home in 30.94 to run down Stewart and take the win in 58.40. That swim is just .01 off her season best, set in Santa Clara, and .16 off her lifetime best. Stewart took 2nd in 58.81, dropping her season best of 59.01 by a few tenths. Back in 4th, 14-year-old Justina Kozan of BREA Aquatics set a new personal best in 1:00.00, dropping her 1:00.71 from April.
In the 50 final, Stewart got the win in 26.45, followed by Moffitt in 26.72.
In the men’s 50 fly, Chatham Dobbs of Tucson Ford cracked 24 seconds for the first time in his career in the semi-finals (23.73), and matched it in the final for the victory. Runner-up Meiron Cheruti also swam identical times in the semis and final in 24.53.
Chinese teenager Li Bingjie, the 2017 World Championship silver medalist in the 800 free, won that event in a time of 8:25.53, followed by U.S. open water specialists Haley Anderson (8:29.64) and Ashley Twichell (8:31.18). Li’s swim is her fastest of the calendar year, beating her 8:28.72 from Chinese Nationals.
Qiu Ziao made it a sweep for the Chinese in the 800 free by taking the men’s event in 7:58.54, holding off Grant Shoults (7:58.80) who came charging home in 27.32 and nearly ran him down. Shoults is now the 5th fastest American in the event this year.
OTHER EVENTS
- 26-year-old Breeja Larson won the women’s 100 breast in 1:07.84, running down Trojan Swim Club’s Ruta Meilutyte (1:08.08), while Kierra Smith had the fastest back half of all in 35.67 to tie the 2012 Olympic gold medalist for 2nd.
- Mario Koenigsperger, a native of New Zealand, won the men’s 100 breast in 1:02.80, dropping his season best of 1:03.78 from the Speedo Grand Challenge. Sam Iida made up over half a second on him on the second 50, narrowly running out of room at the end to settle for 2nd in 1:02.89. That just misses his personal best of 1:02.82 set last month.
- Japan’s Emi Moronuki, competing for the Phoenix Swim Club, won the women’s 100 back definitively in 1:01.27, with Isabella Arcila (1:02.20) 2nd and Molly Gowans (1:02.41) 3rd in a new personal best. The 25-year-old Moronuki broke 1:00 for the first time this year at the Japan Open, currently sitting 13th in the world.
- Luca Spinazzola used his early speed to get out ahead in the men’s 100 back and managed to hold on, touching in 56.80 to hold off Douglas Nogueira (56.86) and Cole Pratt (57.06).
- After winning the 200 back on Saturday, UBC’s Josiah Binnema took down the men’s 100 fly in 53.69, followed by Mason Tittle of Gaucho Aquatics, who set a new personal best in 54.37. In the B-final, Marcus Schlesinger went a time that would’ve been good enough for 2nd (53.91), dropping his season-best by four tenths.
- Canadian Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson, representing the GO Kingfish, won the women’s 200 IM in 2:15.33, while China’s Yizhe Wang (2:00.64) edged out Takeharu Fujimori (2:01.04), just like he did in the 400 IM, to win the men’s event.
Very nice drop of time for the young Justina Kozan in the 100 fly. Almost the minute barrier broken. I also see that she had the fastest last 50 of all 200 IM finalists. She can make the US team for junior pan pacs this summer in fly events and why not in the 4X200 free relay and the 400 IM too.
Of note, Cheruti went a 23.57 in the prelims (Israeli NR).
I am… slightly confused. The results say Stewart beat Moffitt in the final 26.45 to 26.72.
Strange. Results initially had Moffitt winning. Post has been updated, thanks!