Hellen Moffitt Doubles Up With Sprint Fly Wins To Close SMOC

2018 FRAN CRIPPEN MEMORIAL SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

June 21st-24th, 2018

Mission Viejo, California

LCM (50m) Meet

The 2018 Fran Crippen Memorial Swim Meet of Champions wrapped up tonight from Mission Viejo, with many close, exciting races taking place. Team Elite’s Hellen Moffitt was the star of the night, collecting two individual wins.

Moffitt started her night off swimming in the women’s 50 fly semi-final, leading the field in 26.50, just off her season best of 26.39. Her teammate Kendyl Stewart was just .01 back as they easily qualified for the final.

Prior to that final, they went to battle in the women’s 100 fly, with Moffitt coming home in 30.94 to run down Stewart and take the win in 58.40. That swim is just .01 off her season best, set in Santa Clara, and .16 off her lifetime best. Stewart took 2nd in 58.81, dropping her season best of 59.01 by a few tenths. Back in 4th, 14-year-old Justina Kozan of BREA Aquatics set a new personal best in 1:00.00, dropping her 1:00.71 from April.

Moffitt finished off her impressive triple in the 50 final, clocking 26.51 for the win, with Stewart 2nd in 27.18.

In the men’s 50 fly, Chatham Dobbs of Tucson Ford cracked 24 seconds for the first time in his career in the semi-finals (23.73), and matched it in the final for the victory. Runner-up Meiron Cheruti also swam identical times in the semis and final in 24.53.

Chinese teenager Li Bingjie, the 2017 World Championship silver medalist in the 800 free, won that event in a time of 8:25.53, followed by U.S. open water specialists Haley Anderson (8:29.64) and Ashley Twichell (8:31.18). Li’s swim is her fastest of the calendar year, beating her 8:28.72 from Chinese Nationals.

Qiu Ziao made it a sweep for the Chinese in the 800 free by taking the men’s event in 7:58.54, holding off Grant Shoults (7:58.80) who came charging home in 27.32 and nearly ran him down. Shoults is now the 5th fastest American in the event this year.

OTHER EVENTS