2018 FRAN CRIPPEN MEMORIAL SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

June 21st-24th, 2018

Mission Viejo, California

LCM (50m) Meet

Below, watch all ‘A’ final race videos from the 2018 Fran Crippen Memorial Swim Meet of Champions, being held in Mission Viejo, California. All race videos are courtesy of USA Swimming on Youtube. All finals races, including the 50m semi-finals and relay heats, can be found on their channel.

Women’s 200 Free

Men’s 200 Free

Women’s 200 Back

Men’s 200 Back

Women’s 400 IM

Men’s 400 IM

Women’s 50 Breast

Men’s 50 Breast

Women’s 50 Free

Men’s 50 Free