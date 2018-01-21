Watch Cate Campbell Race To Near Exhaustion En Route To 200 Free PB

2018 NSW STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

World record holder and all-around freestyle powerhouse Cate Campbell completed a trifecta of wins at the NSW State Open Championships this weekend, taking the 50m, 100m and 200m titles. The first two came with convincingly winning times of 24.15 and 52.37, while the latter took more of a toll on the 25-year-old as her final event of the 3-day meet.

Opening in a wicked-fast 55.93, a split just .33 outside of Italian Federica Pellegrini’s 2009 world record pace, C2 saw the field gain ground coming home, forcing her to give the race her all to finish first in a title-winning time of 1:58.86, a new personal best. Madi Wilson touched in 1:58.95 for silver, while Mikkayla Sheridan was right behind in 1:58.98 for bronze.

It was clear scoring a personal best at the end of the in-season meet took C1 to an exhaustive level, as the 25-year-old needed to be assisted during the medal presentation.

“Two things I never thought I would see next to my name were 200m and State Champion,” she quipped once she caught her breath.

Check out how the race went down in the video below, courtesy of Hanson Media: