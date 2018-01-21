2018 NSW STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, January 19th – Sunday, January 21st
- Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center (SOPAC)
- LCM
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview
- Start List
- Day 1 Recap
- Day 2 Recap
- Results
World record holder and all-around freestyle powerhouse Cate Campbell completed a trifecta of wins at the NSW State Open Championships this weekend, taking the 50m, 100m and 200m titles. The first two came with convincingly winning times of 24.15 and 52.37, while the latter took more of a toll on the 25-year-old as her final event of the 3-day meet.
Opening in a wicked-fast 55.93, a split just .33 outside of Italian Federica Pellegrini’s 2009 world record pace, C2 saw the field gain ground coming home, forcing her to give the race her all to finish first in a title-winning time of 1:58.86, a new personal best. Madi Wilson touched in 1:58.95 for silver, while Mikkayla Sheridan was right behind in 1:58.98 for bronze.
It was clear scoring a personal best at the end of the in-season meet took C1 to an exhaustive level, as the 25-year-old needed to be assisted during the medal presentation.
“Two things I never thought I would see next to my name were 200m and State Champion,” she quipped once she caught her breath.
Check out how the race went down in the video below, courtesy of Hanson Media:
Leave a Reply
9 Comments on "Watch Cate Campbell Race To Near Exhaustion En Route To 200 Free PB"
It’s only january and she’s going 24.15 and 52.37 in long course. Insane. I think she wants her WR back. It may be an off year, but I think we’re going to see some fast swimming this year
She was 32.0 for the final 50. She’s not used to the pacing of a 200, so she was brave to give it a shot.
Cate Campbell’s personal best at 200 free is 1:58.21 shown at the beginning of last season.
It is interesting why she is including this race in her program. Last year Sarah Sjostrom moved other way excluding everything that is longer than 100m. On the other hand I noticed that Abbey Weitzeil swam consistently 200 race at any meets last year. Is this some kind of therapy for sprinters who have some stability issues with their main disciplines? 😀
If to continue citations of Cate Campbell then she told once that if the distance to race is 101m then she will die. I hope that her coach knows what he is doing, but for the bystander like me this rough treatment reminds the medieval doctor’s practice of bloodletting. I made this comparison before and am ready to repeat it again: Cate Campbell is like high performance high speed sport car. To get from her most she needs perfect racing conditions. To push her to run a cross-country is a killing the essence of her talent.
Let’s not get too dramatic. She swam a 200.
Before 2017 season when as I understand the 200m treatment began she competed in this event only ONCE in 2015 with the time 2:03.23