Throssell Nears PB In 200 Free To Close Out Western Aussie States

2018 WESTERN AUSTRALIA STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Olympians Tommaso D’Orsogna and Brianna Throssell each nabbed another win to close out the 3-day Western Australia State Open Championships this weekend. While the former already wrangled up wins in the 100m free and 50m fly, tonight the 27-year-old veteran topped the men’s 50m freestyle field, clocking a modest 23.07 for the gold.

Throssell also cleaned up, collecting both the 200m free and 200m fly titles to add to her previous 100m free and 100m fly wins from earlier in the meet. Tonight the 21-year-old fly specialist clinched the freestyle victory in 1:58.84, a mark within half a second of her own personal best of 1:58.57 in the event from 2014. For perspective, Cate Campbell took the 200m free title in Sydney tonight in 1:58.86 at NSWs.

Throssell claimed gold in the 200m fly in a mark of 2:10.03 tonight as well, a rather pedestrian effort from the UWA West Coaster who holds a PB of 2:06.58. However, her outing was more indicative of the field surrounding her, as Throssell still beat the next-closest competitor by over 7 seconds.

Rockingham’s 30-year-old Holly Barratt found success in the women’s 50m back, winning in 28.59, while Blair Evans swept the IM events with her winning time of 2:13.44 in the 200m tonight.