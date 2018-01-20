Winnington With Another Upset In Sydney, While McKeon Blazes Butterfly

2018 NSW STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night 1 in Sydney already saw 17-year-old Elijah Winnington pull an upset against titans Mack Horton and Gregorio Paltrinieri in the men’s 400m freestyle, and the youngster had another win up his sleeve during this evening’s finals. The Bond teen was able to beat out training partner Cameron McEvoy in the 200m freestyle, ultimately hitting the wall first in 1:48.59 for a time that falls within his own top 7 performances of his short career.

1:46.81 is what Winnington produced in Indy last year to claim bronze at the World Junior Championships, so the up-and-comer has proven he more to give at next month’s Commonwealth Trials to give prospective 200m free Trial competitors McEvoy, Chalmers, David McKeon, and others a run for their money.

“There’s an old saying ‘you stick to your own lane’ it doesn’t matter who’s next to you I just went out there and executed my race plan – I couldn’t care if Cam went out two seconds faster or two seconds slower he’s an amazing swimmer and an A class athlete and I can only strive to be what Cam is now,” said Winnington.

“I just stuck to my race plan and it worked out. I normally have a very good last 50, it was the same in the 400 last night. Richard [Scarce] and I have this thing ‘ability can only get you so far it’s the heart you have in the last 50m that gets you where you want to be on the wall.’

“Everyone is hurting equally in that last 10 metres so you’ve just got to give it as much as you’ve got.”

McEvoy settled for an in-season silver with a time of 1:49.23, while fellow Olympian Dan Smith was also under the 1:50 threshold for bronze in 1:49.80.

Having already collected bronze in the women’s 100m freestyle and silver in the 50m fly last night, Olympic medalist Emma McKeon wrangled up her first gold here in Sydney, taking the 100m butterfly in commanding fashion. The 23-year-old Griffith University swimmer split 27.05/30.54 to collect a super quick winning mark of 57.59, a time which beats her gold medal effort at this same meet last year by half a second.

McKeon’s outing also checks-in as the 3rd fastest time of the season, sitting only behind 2 Chinese athletes.

Following her 100m freestyle textile Australian record from yesterday, powerful sprinter Cate Campbell was up for the task again tonight in the splash and dash. The 25-year-old Chandler swimmer scorched a winning time of 24.15, falling just .02 shy of the 24.13 she produced at last month’s Queensland Championships.

Not too far behind was sister Bronte Campbell, who finished in 24.71 to represent the only other swimmer to delve into sub-25 second territory.

The pair, along with teammate Shayna Jack, constitute the 3 Australians among the world’s top 5 in the women’s 50m freestyle this season.

Backstroking beast Kaylee McKeown, just 16, further established herself as a Commonwealth Games-worthy competitor, clocking 59.67 to easily take the women’s 100m backstroke. Tonight marks the first time the World Championships finalist has been under a minute, something her USC Spartans coach Chris Mooney has been on her case about.

“Chris has been saying I should be under the minute for a while now so he’s got to be happy with that,” the teen said post-race. “I’m now happy I’ve done that before heading into the Games Trials. I now have to go back and just work on my skills.”

All quotes courtesy of Hanson Media.

Additional Winners on Day 2: