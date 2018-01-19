Cate Campbell Scorches, Winnington Upsets Horton & Paltrinieri At NSW

2018 NSW STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, January 19th – Sunday, January 21st

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center (SOPAC)

LCM

Chandler’s Cate Campbell is used to being the center of swimming attention with the high-caliber performances the Olympic medalist typically throws down at both in-season and championship meets. Tonight in Sydney was no different, as the 25-year-old wowed spectators with 2 impressive swims to kick-off the 3-day New South Wales (NSW) State Open Championships.

First off, C1 clocked a personal best 50m butterfly in the morning heats, touching the wall in a swift 26.16. She turned up the heat in the final race tonight at SOPAC, ultimately clocking a mark of 25.68 to register a new Australian textile record. Only Marieke Guehrer’s time of 25.48 from back in 2009 has been faster. Of the sprint race, C1 said she will indeed be adding the event to her repertoire for next month’s Commonwealth Games Trials taking place in the Gold Coast, putting the likes of Canada’s Penny Oleksiak on notice.

Using the 50m fly as a warm-up, C1 scored the win in the women’s 100m freestyle later in the session, registering a winning time of 52.37. That’s her quickest time of the season, easily overtaking the 52.69 she checked in with at last month’s Queensland Championships. Her outing this evening now sits as the NSW All Comers Record, yet another accolade added to the champion’s resume.

Post-race, C1 said, “It was nice fast racing, doing the best with what you have and it’s exactly what I did tonight and I’m really pleased with both those swims,” said Campbell, who is not getting carried away. But now it’s time to get back into training after the 50m tomorrow and potentially the 200m on Sunday, which I haven’t been able to wrangle my way out of.”

Campbell’s usual partner-in-aquatic-crime, sister Bronte Campbell also made an appearance tonight, coming in 2nd in that 100m freestyle race in 53.81. C2 reiterated this week that she is doing her best to hold her battled and bruised body together through Gold Coast 2018 before taking a break to address nagging hip and shoulder injuries.

Finishing 3rd in the race behind the sizzling sisters was Olympic medalist Emma McKeon, who charged to the wall in the other sub-54 second time of the race, 53.98. McKeon was also in that women’s 50m butterfly scorcher, finishing with the silver alongside Korea’s An Seyheon. Both women touched in 26.72, almost a second behind Campbell.

Although another duel between training partners Mack Horton of Australia and Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy was billed as a top race to watch at NSWs, it was 17-year-old Elijah Winnington who had other designs on stealing the spotlight in the men’s 400m freestyle. The Bond swimmer crashed the training partner party, finishing in 3:49.96 for a new personal best to take gold ahead of Horton and Paltrinieri who finished with the silver and bronze in respective marks of 3:50.93 and 3:51.04.

Teen talent Winnington is making a name for himself as of late, having clinched the men’s 200m freestyle title at last month’s Queensland Championships and finishing 2nd there to Horton in the 400m. Of his performance tonight, the Bond athlete stated, “I thought I had a lot of confidence after Queensland State but this is another good boost of confidence here. I definitely have another gear and I have a goal time of around 3:45 or 3.46 for the Trials which I think will get top three.”

The men’s 100m freestyle was another highlight on the star-stacked evening, with Cameron McEvoy and James Magnussen each trying to generate speed amid heavy pre-Trials training. McEvoy edged out the former world champion by just over a tenth, taking the NSW title in 48.99 to Maggie’s silver medal garnering 49.11. Maggie already holds a time of 48.90 from his Queensland title-winning performance last month, so the 26-year-old is situated as the fastest Aussie male headed into next month’s Trials.

However, both he and McEvoy will need to hold their own against 2 teenagers, 19-year-olds Kyle Chalmers and Jack Cartwright, both of whom have the capability of taking the Aussie title heading into the Gold Coast.

Additional Winners on Day 1: