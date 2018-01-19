Cate Campbell Becomes Fastest Aussie 50 Flyer Ever In Textile

2018 NSW STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, January 19th – Sunday, January 21st

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center (SOPAC)

LCM

Australian Cate Campbell has been an undeniable powerhouse sprint freestyler over the past several years, but the Chandler swimmer proved she has prowess in another speedy event, the women’s 50m butterfly. While competing on day 1 of the New South Wales (NSW) State Open Championships tonight, the 25-year-old world record holder smashed a new personal best of 25.68 to become the fastest textile suited Aussie of all-time. Only Marieke Guehrer has been faster, suited in a 25.48 from 2009.

“I have not done a 50m butterfly long course since I was probably 14 or so, so a decade ago was the last time I swam this race,” Campbell said in a post-race interview. “But it’s just a little bit of fun and now that they race it at Commonwealth Games, if I qualify I’ll definitely swim it.”

Her outing tonight places C1 at the top of the world rankings in the event for this season, a terrific spot to be in with Commonwealth Games Trials next month.

2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 50 FLY AmandaUSA

KENDALL 2 Yufei

ZHANG CHN 26.21 3 Kendyl

STEWART USA 26.28 4 Lu

YING CHN 26.37 5 Helen

MOFFITT USA 26.42 View Top 26»

However, the Olympic medalists makes no qualms about having fans forget about her thinking about a 100 fly. “There’s no way I’m turning around and coming back,” Campbell cheekily said.

“I already race (world record holder) Sarah (Sjorstom) and Emma (McKeon) enough in the 100m freestyle and I don’t want to start racing them in the 100m butterfly.”

Campbell went on to win the women’s 100m freestyle as well, in a super quick 52.37 for a new NSW All Comers Record. Look for the full day 1 recap.

Quotes courtesy of Hanson media.