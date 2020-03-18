Watch Ariarne Titmus, Madi Wilson & More In Action At Aussie Training Camp

As reported, Swimming Australia announced that its annual National Championships slated for April would be cancelled, one of many such swimming events with drastic changes since the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Australian Olympic Trials meet is still on the schedule for June, at least at this time, meaning the national training camps that took place down under last month were not for naught.

Split across each swimming discipline, as well as the 200m and 100m free individual events and relays, the event camps aim to provide opportunities for collaboration, innovation, as well as a means to sharpen technical focus in this Olympic year.

Per Head Coach Jacco Verhaearen, “No one camp is the same and the programs are designed and led by our designated head coaches, which I think is fantastic as it will expose some of the athletes to different training environments as well as collaboration with other athletes from outside their usual training venues.”

We get a taste of what goes down at one of these gatherings in the video below, courtesy of Swimming Australia. The camp is the women’s 200m freestyle and relay camp in Noosa.

Stationed at St. Andrew’s Anglican College, the camp was led by St. Peters Western head coach Dean Boxall, and we see glimpses of World Champion Ariarne Titmus, Olympian Madi Wilson and more.

National Event Camp: Noosa Edition from Swimming Australia on Vimeo.