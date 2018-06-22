Vanderbilt Secures Verbal Commitment from Distance Freestyler Alix Roy

Orlando, Florida-native Alix Roy has verbally committed to swim for Vanderbilt University in the class of 2023. She will suit up for the Commodores in the fall of 2019 with Taylor Ward, also from Florida.

“Super excited to announce l have verbally committed to Vanderbilt University!! There’s no other place l would want to swim and study. l would like to thank my friends, family, coaches and everyone else who has supported me along the way!! #anchordown”

Roy is a rising senior at Lake Highland Preparatory School and was an A-finalist in both the 200 free (8th with 1:52.90) and 500 free (7th with 4:59.14) at the 2017 FHSAA Class 1A Championships. Although she specializes in the longer end of the freestyle range, she also has short-end speed, and split 23.97 and 53.65 for the 50 free and 100 free on two of LHIP’s A-final relays.

In club swimming Roy represents Highlander Aquatic Club. She finished 6th in the mile and 19th in the 1000 at 2018 NCSA Spring Championship, earning lifetime bests in both distance free events, as well as the 400 IM. She has kicked of 2018 long course season by logging best swims in all four 50s and in the 100s of back, breast, and fly.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:44.46

1000 free – 10:06.46

500 free – 4:56.33

400 IM – 4:25.45

200 fly – 2:05.90

