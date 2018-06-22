Foster Siblings Claim Five Victories On Day 2 Of Eastern Invitational

2018 SWIM GSA 63RD ANNUAL EASTERN INVITATIONAL
- June 21-24, 2018
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Results on Meet Mobile
The second day of the 2018 Swim GSA 63rd Annual Eastern Invitational wrapped up Friday night from Greensboro, North Carolina, and it was the Foster siblings, – Jake, Carson and Hannah – who stole the show.
All three had a win in the 200 free. 18-year-old Hannah won the women’s 17 & over event in 2:06.81, with Empire’s Kate Amar the runner-up in 2:09.42. Carson won the men’s 15-16 event in 1:51.79, and Jake won the 17 & over category in 1:53.10. That’s a new best for Jake, who previously had a PB of 1:53.83 from the 2017 Junior National Championships.
Jake had a second win on the night in the 100 breast, posting a 1:03.39 to drop his season best by a tenth from the Austin PSS. Carson also had two wins, adding one in the 100 fly (55.61), while Jake was the runner-up for the 17 & overs, with Max Edwards of Enfinity winning in a new best of 55.55.
Both the women’s 100 breast and 100 fly had some of the younger swimmers post the fastest times, including 14-year-old Joy Jiang doing so in the women’s 100 fly. Jiang, swimming for the New York Sharks, went 1:03.00 in the girls’ 13-14 category, faster than McKenzie Campbell (1:04.43) of Greensboro went to win for the 17 & overs.
In the 100 breast, Josie Panitz (1:14.26), Theresa Milio (1:14.48) and Reese Lugbill (1:14.57) went 1-2-3 in the 15-16 age group, with Campbell (1:16.38) edging out Foster (1:16.67) in the 17 & over category.
