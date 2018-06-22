Foster Siblings Claim Five Victories On Day 2 Of Eastern Invitational

2018 SWIM GSA 63RD ANNUAL EASTERN INVITATIONAL

June 21-24, 2018

Greensboro Aquatic Center

Greensboro, North Carolina

Results on Meet Mobile

The second day of the 2018 Swim GSA 63rd Annual Eastern Invitational wrapped up Friday night from Greensboro, North Carolina, and it was the Foster siblings, – Jake, Carson and Hannah – who stole the show.

All three had a win in the 200 free. 18-year-old Hannah won the women’s 17 & over event in 2:06.81, with Empire’s Kate Amar the runner-up in 2:09.42. Carson won the men’s 15-16 event in 1:51.79, and Jake won the 17 & over category in 1:53.10. That’s a new best for Jake, who previously had a PB of 1:53.83 from the 2017 Junior National Championships.

Jake had a second win on the night in the 100 breast, posting a 1:03.39 to drop his season best by a tenth from the Austin PSS. Carson also had two wins, adding one in the 100 fly (55.61), while Jake was the runner-up for the 17 & overs, with Max Edwards of Enfinity winning in a new best of 55.55.

Both the women’s 100 breast and 100 fly had some of the younger swimmers post the fastest times, including 14-year-old Joy Jiang doing so in the women’s 100 fly. Jiang, swimming for the New York Sharks, went 1:03.00 in the girls’ 13-14 category, faster than McKenzie Campbell (1:04.43) of Greensboro went to win for the 17 & overs.

In the 100 breast, Josie Panitz (1:14.26), Theresa Milio (1:14.48) and Reese Lugbill (1:14.57) went 1-2-3 in the 15-16 age group, with Campbell (1:16.38) edging out Foster (1:16.67) in the 17 & over category.