USC’s Isabelle Odgers Posts Personal Best 1:08.98 100 Breast at LA Invite

2022 Los Angeles Invitational

July 15-17, 2022

Uytengsu Aquatics Center, Los Angeles, CA

Hosted by Trojan Swim Club

LCM (50m)

Results

Trojan Swim Club hosted the Los Angeles Invitational this past weekend at USC, featuring a few West coast colleges, as well as many of Southern California’s top clubs.

Irvine Novaquatics 15-year-old Teagan O’Dell was one of the top performers of the meet, winning the women’s 200 IM, 200 back, and 100 free, and placing in the top 3 in a handful of other events. O’Dell kicked things off with the 200 IM on Friday night, where she clocked a 2:14.71. She was great on the middle 100 of the race, splitting 34.28 on backstroke and 39.91 on breast, tacking on a 31.44 free split to boot. Her personal best in the LCM 200 IM stands at 2:12.53, a time which she swam last summer. Her 2:14.71 on Friday marks her fastest performance of 2022.

In the 200 back, O’Dell swam a 2:12.23, touching a little less than 3 seconds off her personal best of 2:09.57. She was incredibly consistent through that race, splitting 31.62 on the opening 50, then posting splits of 33.52, 33.69, and 33.40 respectively. O’Dell won the women’s 100 free in 56.12, touching just off her personal best of 55.82.

Notably, O’Dell swam a personal best in the 100 breast, taking 3rd with a 1:11.64. She also took 2nd in the women’s 400 IM, swimming a 4:49.48 (4:46.73 personal best), as well as 3rd in the 50 free with a 26.18 (26.08 personal best).

La Mirada Armada 14-year-old Kayla Han was another top performer, winning the women’s 400 IM, 400 free, 1500 free, and 200 fly. In the 400 IM, Han swam a 4:47.01 to win the 400 IM, touching just off her personal best of 4:44.63, which she set at the International Team Trials in April. Similarly, she took the 400 free in 4:15.06, which is just off her personal best of 4:13.22, which was also set at the International Team Trials.

Han was right on her personal best in the 200 fly as well, clocking a 2:15.28 to claim victory, which is just 0.01 seconds off her best time. She was on it in the 1500 too, swimming a 16:39.50, which comes in 2.90 seconds off her 16:36.60 lifetime best from the International Team Trials.

In the women’s 200 IM, Han took 2nd in 2:18.16. That swim comes in 0.80 seconds off her personal best of 2:17.36, which she set in May. Han took 3rd in the women’s 200 free as well, swimming a 2:03.08. You know this story: she was within a second of her personal best, which stands at 2:02.17 from early April.

USC’s Isabelle Odgers was in excellent form this weekend, sweeping the women’s breaststroke events. Odgers took the women’s 100 breast in 1:08.98, marking a new personal best and her first time under 1:10 in the event. She swam an incredibly tight race for an LCM 100 breast, splitting 33.72 on the first 50, then coming home in 35. 26, for just a 1.54-second difference between her 50s. Odgers would go on to take the 200 breast in 2:28.94, which comes in just a little off her personal best of 2:27.67.

Another notable performance came in the women’s 100 fly, where Arizona’s Julia Heimstead won with a 59.88. For Heimstead, the swim marks a huge personal best, and her first time under 1:00 in the event. In fact, her previous best time was 1:01.04, making her performance over the weekend her first time under 1:01 as well. Heimstead also swam personal bests in the 50 free (26.68), 100 free (57.08), and 200 IM (2:19.37) over the weekend.

Flipping to the men’s side of things, Arizona’s Hunter Ingram had a fantastic meet as well. Ingram won the men’s 100 free in 50.15, beating out teammate Ryan Perham (50.36). For Ingram, the swim marked a new lifetime best, undercutting the 50.28 he swam in prelims. Ingram also posted new personal bests in the 50 free (23.08), 200 free (1:51.51), and 100 fly (54.09).

33-year-old Brandon Fischer won the men’s 100 breast, swimming a 1:01.79. The swim came in just off his 2022 best of 1:00.66. Fischer would go on to win the men’s 200 breast as well, posting a 2:14.43. He was also just off his 2022 best, which stands at 2:13.65, with that performance.

USC’s Danny Syrkin swam 3 races over the weekend, establishing new personal best in all 3. Syrkin won the men’s 100 fly, swimming a 53.94. That performance marked Syrkin’s first time under 54 seconds in the event. He also took 2nd in the 200 fly, swimming a 2:03.74, which was his first time under 2:04. In the 50 free, Syrkin touched 5th, posting a new lifetime best of 23.28.

Arizona’s Jake Hand swept the men’s IMs at this meet. He first took the men’s 200 IM on Friday night in 2:03.69, marking a new personal best. He was on top of his game in the 400 IM as well. taking that race in another personal best of 4:25.10.