The Swimmers Who Have Left Us

No more water chill on skin,
no more fear of loss
or joy of win;
they are on the longest lap of all
The infinity pool
to which they have been called
has lanes that stretch forever
on the longest lap of all
No more will heartless pace clocks
tally up their faults.
Achievement records frozen now,
on the longest lap of all
Oh, you splendid living swimmers,
delight in every splash
in sunshine and in squall —
for someday you will join them
on the longest lap of all
ABOUT MICHAEL ZAHN
Michael O. Zahn, a former Milwaukee newspaper reporter, lives in Central Florida. His poems about swimming have been published in numerous venues, both print and electronic.