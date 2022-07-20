Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The Swimmers Who Have Left Us

by SwimSwam Contributors 0

July 20th, 2022 Lifestyle

Courtesy: Michael O. Zahn

No more water chill on skin,

no more fear of loss

or joy of win;

they are on the longest lap of all

 

The infinity pool

to which they have been called

has lanes that stretch forever

on the longest lap of all

 

No more will heartless pace clocks

tally up their faults.

Achievement records frozen now,

on the longest lap of all

 

Oh, you splendid living swimmers,

delight in every splash

in sunshine and in squall —

for someday you will join them

on the longest lap of all

ABOUT MICHAEL ZAHN

Michael O. Zahn, a former Milwaukee newspaper reporter, lives in Central Florida. His poems about swimming have been published in numerous venues, both print and electronic.

