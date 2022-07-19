Michael Andrew Analyzes World Championships With His Eyes on 200 IM For Paris

SwimSwam caught up with Olympic champion Michael Andrew at SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio where he guest hosted a swim camp. Coming off of the 2022 World Championship in Budapest where he won bronze in the 50 butterfly and 50 breaststroke, and a silver in the 50 freestyle, Michael unpacks what he liked and didn’t like.

Michael’s competing at the Phillips 66 U.S. Summer Nationals in Irvine, CA, but only in 100 breast and 50 free. Keep your expectations in check. He’s been on a break. He’ll race in Irvine at Nationals, then surf for awhile, and he says he’ll use Duel in the Pool as springboard into fall training.

Looking ahead to Paris, Michael said it’s crazy how close it is, but he feels like he has time to ramp up. Michael notes this recent break from the pool is the “one” break before the push to Paris, and he’s focused not only on the 50 and 100s, but the 200 IM, adding with a smile that he’s not focused on the 150 IM.

I wasn’t going to play the game in this video, but since Michael brought up the 200 IM, noting he’s not focused on the 150 IM, I’m going out on a limb. I’m predicting he drops a 1:53.9 at 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. I think MA’s got this swim inside of him. It’s just waiting to burst out if he can put together the perfect race. 1:53.9 would, of course, be a world record, but would it be enough to win in Paris? Right now, it appears Michael Andrew, Leon Marchand and Carson Foster could all be 1:54 in Paris. Help me here. What is the best case scenario for a lights out 200 IM Olympic final in Paris? What’s the worst case scenario? Let me know!

200 IM PBs:

Michael Andrew – 1:55.26 – 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials

– 1:55.26 – 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Leon Marchand – 1:55.22 – 2022 World Champs

– 1:55.22 – 2022 World Champs Caron Foster – 1:55.71 – 2022 World Champs

