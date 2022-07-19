Michael Andrew Analyzes World Championships With His Eyes on 200 IM For Paris

SwimSwam caught up with Olympic champion Michael Andrew at SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio where he guest hosted a swim camp. Coming off of the 2022 World Championship in Budapest where he won bronze in the 50 butterfly and 50 breaststroke, and a silver in the 50 freestyle, Michael unpacks what he liked and didn’t like.
Michael’s competing at the Phillips 66 U.S. Summer Nationals in Irvine, CA, but only in 100 breast and 50 free. Keep your expectations in check. He’s been on a break. He’ll race in Irvine at Nationals, then surf for awhile, and he says he’ll use Duel in the Pool as springboard into fall training.
Looking ahead to Paris, Michael said it’s crazy how close it is, but he feels like he has time to ramp up. Michael notes this recent break from the pool is the “one” break before the push to Paris, and he’s focused not only on the 50 and 100s, but the 200 IM, adding with a smile that he’s not focused on the 150 IM.
PREDICTION GAME!
I wasn’t going to play the game in this video, but since Michael brought up the 200 IM, noting he’s not focused on the 150 IM, I’m going out on a limb. I’m predicting he drops a 1:53.9 at 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. I think MA’s got this swim inside of him. It’s just waiting to burst out if he can put together the perfect race. 1:53.9 would, of course, be a world record, but would it be enough to win in Paris? Right now, it appears Michael Andrew, Leon Marchand and Carson Foster could all be 1:54 in Paris. Help me here. What is the best case scenario for a lights out 200 IM Olympic final in Paris? What’s the worst case scenario? Let me know!
200 IM PBs:
- Michael Andrew – 1:55.26 – 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials
- Leon Marchand – 1:55.22 – 2022 World Champs
- Caron Foster – 1:55.71 – 2022 World Champs
In 2024, he will make the team in the 100 breast (easy) and 50 free (depends on Curtiss‘ improvement).
Casas, Foster and Kalisz are going to beat him at trials in the 200 IM.
Casas and Foster are young and have 1:54 low potential. Chase is going to be training only for the 200 IM moving forward and should be back to his 1:55 roots.
MA is also young with 1:54 low potential, without a doubt.
Chase has not said that? He was surprised by his 400 IM performance at Worlds and definitely is still considering that event (and he should – Foster and Kalisz seem like the obvious picks for 2024 in the 400 IM).
Has anyone seen Thomas Checcon swim a 50 breast?
I’m assuming the world record he wants to break is the 200 IM.
Duncan Scott was 1.55.2 at Tokyo after swimming
4-200 fres
Which he went
1.45.
1.44.
1.44.
1.43.
Imagine a fresh Scott tho……
Impressive, I’ll raise you a Phelps 1:54.2 after 2 400 IMs, a 100 free, 4×200 frees, 3×200 flies and a 100 fly.
That is hefty context, OOF
Hahahaa but mate, phelps is phelps, you cannot compare😂.
He’s the Goat for a reason!
I just have to back MR Scott against Andrew,
True….Duncan Scott is there, but will he NOT race the 200 free? I “think” MA will be coming in a little fresher.
If Scott really wants that individual gold medal then 200m IM might be the best route.
He still has room to improve his transitions.
Dang!! 153.9!! @goldmedalmel feelin’ frisky today!! What did you have for breakfast, Mel?? 💪👏🇺🇸
…i’m ready. Pandemic is in my rear view! Paris will be a big party! And this race is shaping up to be a great one with the emerging talent… MA has been on a slow progressive burn since he was 14. He picked up medals at WC, and his 200 IM should be on-point if he gets serious about it. And, you know, he could “still” win this race…even if he fades at the end. You got to catch him and he’ll be a rocket for 150 meters!
Coleman’s sitting across from me and he just said “Michael’s only got to swim a better free leg, a decent finish. He doesn’t even have to be great on that final leg.”