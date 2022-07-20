Former Boulder Swim Coach Arrested For Child Sexual Assault

A swim coach based in Atlanta is facing charges for sexual assault of a child stemming from his time working in Colorado more than two decades ago.

Jon Michael Beber was arrested by Atlanta police on July 14 on three charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office said.

Investigators say that the charges stem from the period of 1997 to 2002, when Beber worked as a swim coach with Boulder Swimming in Boulder, Colorado.

Beber allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with multiple swimmers from the team, all of whom were underage, and then left the job when the allegations first surfaced in 2002.

Since leaving Boulder 20 years ago, Beber has worked as a swim coach in Albany, New York, Florida and Atlanta. The Boulder County DA said it has not identified any other victims.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Consitution, one of the teams Beber previously coached at was Dynamo Swim Club in Georgia, though it was unclear which location.

Beber currently works as the CFO of Joy Cafe in Atlanta, according to local outlet CBS46.

He is being held at the Fulton County Jail and waiting to be extradited back to Colorado.

“We strongly encourage individuals with information to contact the District Attorney’s Office,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. “Our Sex Crimes Unit is handling this case and is available to speak with anyone with information.”

If you have any information related to the investigation or about Boulder Swimming, please call investigators at 303-441-3811 or Crime Stoppers at 970-669-6113.