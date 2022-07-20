Washington State Women Announce 2022-23 Competition Schedule

Courtesy: Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. (July 19, 2022) – Washington State Swimming will host four meets during the 2022-23 season, Head Coach Matt Leach announced Friday.

“I think our schedule this year challenges our student-athletes in order to prepare them for the end of the season. We will see some new competition at our mid-season meet and I’m looking forward to having some great home dual meets and also some tough road competition,” said head coach Matt Leach . “As we grow and build our family, our incoming class along with our returners should be in a great position to compete against some of the best in the NCAA.”

The Cougars open the year with a Crimson & Gray Intrasquad at Gibb Pool Sept. 30 before heading to Fresno, Calif. to compete in the Chick-Fil-A Invite Oct. 7-8.

In mid-October, Washington State opens Pac-12 Conference play hosting California Oct. 15 and Stanford Oct. 28 along with a nonconference home meet against Northern Colorado Oct. 29. In mid-November, WSU will head to prestigious national meet, the Art Adamson Invite hosted by Texas A&M Nov. 17-19 and will close out the fall schedule with a trip the U.S. Open in Greensboro, N.C. Nov. 30 – Dec. 3.

“We are extremely excited to release this season’s schedule and feel it will be the perfect challenge for our very young team to continue to raise the bar, said associate head coach Kate Moore . “We have some really exciting home meets including against two of the nation’s Top-10 teams in Cal and Stanford and we can’t wait to get the energy going in Gibb! A trip to Texas A&M (Art Adamson Invite) for some top competition during our mid-season meet and heading back to the US Open after a couple of years off will make for a fun fall!”

The Cougars will open the 2023 calendar year with a pair of road meets in the desert, facing Arizona and Northern Arizona in Tucson Jan. 13 followed by a Jan. 14 matchup at Arizona State. The following weekend will see WSU head to Salt Lake City for a Jan. 20 meeting with Utah.

WSU will close out the regular season hosting Idaho Feb. 3 for senior day at Gibb Pool.

The Pac-12 Championships return to Federal Way, Wash. in Feb. 22-25 with the Pac-12 Last Chance meet scheduled for Feb. 26. The postseason 2023 CSCAA National Invite is set for March 9-11 in Elkhart, Ind. and the 2023 NCAA Championships will be March 15-18 in Knoxville, Tenn.

This past season saw WSU post another record-setting campaign both in the pool and the classroom. In the pool, the Cougars set five school records and 19 WSU Top-10 times while claiming four dual-meet wins including the first win over Arizona in program history. In the classroom, a program-record five swimmers earned CSCAA Scholar All-America accolades, eleven Cougars were named to the Pac-12 Conference Winter Academic Honor Roll and the team combined for a 3.58 GPA in the spring semester, the best team GPA in Washington State Athletics. As a team, WSU received CSCAA Team Scholar All-America honors for the twelfth straight semester including all eight under Leach.