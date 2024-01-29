USA Swimming Updates 2024 Olympic Selection Criteria to Eliminate 7th Relay Swimmer

USA Swimming has published its updated selection criteria for the 2024 Olympic Games, with the changes appearing to be a direct response to recent controversies that the organization has faced in selection criteria.

One big change is that USA Swimming will no longer bring additional relay swimmers in the 100 or 200 freestyle in the event that one of the top two finishers declines to swim the race individually. If one of the top two swimmers is removed from the team, they can be replaced, but otherwise, the top six from Trials (in most cases, pending roster size limitations) go.

This seems to be a response to inconsistently-applied procedures in these situations over the last decade. When Michael Phelps dropped the 200 free in 2012, Davis Tarwater was added as a 7th relay member. When Ledecky dropped the 200 free at the 2013 World Championships, 7th-place finisher Karlee Bispo was called up to fill the relay slot. When Ledecky dropped the 200 free at the 2022 World Championships, 7th-place finisher Erin Gemmell was not called up to fill that slot. Then in 2023, Anna Peplowski was called up to fill the slot.

This inconsistency resulted in USA Swimming issuing a public apology to Gemmell.

USA Swimming has now eliminated that slot, at least for the Olympics. Competitively, there could be value in this as well – USA Swimming has found its way into tight spots with needing to use every swimmer on its roster and running out of prelims spots to evaluate who should swim on finals relays. While depth can save swims for your stars, too much depth can backfire if you’re choosing blind for spots in finals.

Katie Ledecky‘s 200 free is once again the most likely place for this scenario to play out, though maybe a Carson Foster 200 free could create a similar situation on the men’s side.

This also eliminates a roster and relay slot they might have to deal with if they bump into the cap like they did for Tokyo, when Ryan Held was left off the roster based on criteria.

The rest of the changes were mostly administrative, with some minor language changes and updating references to FINA.org to reflect the organization’s new name and URL.