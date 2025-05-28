USA Swimming Releases Psych Sheets For 2025 National Championships

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
- Meet Central
On Wednesday evening, USA Swimming released the pre-scratch psych sheets for the 2025 U.S. National Championships, which serves as the sole selection meet to determine the U.S. rosters for the World Championships, World Junior Championships, and World University Games.
The meet begins on Tuesday, June 3, and concludes on Saturday, June 7. The competition will be held at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The biggest absence from the entry lists is Caeleb Dressel, the nine-time Olympic gold medalist who recently returned to competition at the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series—his first meet since the Paris Olympics. While Dressel didn’t collect any individual medals in Paris, he still walked away with two relay golds.
In Fort Lauderdale, the Florida Gator posted times of 22.21 in the 50 freestyle and 23.32 in the 50 butterfly, placing 5th and 4th, respectively.
His absence is not too surprising, as he is expecting his second child in the coming weeks.
Dressel’s training partner, nine-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky—the most decorated American female swimmer in history—is entered in her signature events: the 200, 400, 800, and 1500 freestyle. At last year’s Trials, she won the 200 free but ultimately chose not to swim it individually at the Olympics.
She heads into this meet with huge momentum, fresh off a world record-setting 800 free (8:04.12) at the aforementioned Fort Lauderdale meet. That same event will open the competition on night one—and it’s sure to bring fireworks.
Virginia senior Gretchen Walsh, coming off two world record-setting 100 fly performances in Fort Lauderdale, is entered in the 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly, and 100 fly. She is not entered in the 50 back, despite speculation from fans about her potential in the event given the significant improvements across her other races since clocking her personal best of 27.54 at the 2023 U.S. Nationals.
Torri Huske, the reigning Olympic champion in the 100 fly, is entered in the 50, 100, and 200 free, 50 and 100 fly, and 200 IM. The 100 fly and 200 IM conflict at Worlds, and she faces a potential scheduling decision on the final day between the 50 free and 200 IM. If she secures a spot in the 100 fly, she is likely to focus on the 50 free. If she is upset by someone else for a Worlds spot in the 100 fly, possibly by Regan Smith, she would likely pursue the IM route instead.
Walsh’s training partner, Kate Douglass, the reigning Olympic champion in the 200 breast and two-time defending world champion in the 200 IM, is entered in seven events: the 50, 100, and 200 breast; 50 and 100 free; 50 fly; and 200 IM. She faces the same 200 IM/50 free double as Torri Huske on the final day. With no long course 200 IM appearances since the Olympics, a scratch from that event in favor of the 50 free appears likely.
Bob Bowman-trained Regan Smith, the world record holder in the 100 back, is entered in the 50, 100, and 200 back, as well as the 100 and 200 fly. She won silver in the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 fly at the Paris Olympics and enters the meet as the heavy favorite in those three events. She is also a co-favorite in the 50 back alongside NC State pro and 100 back Olympic bronze medalist Katharine Berkoff, who is entered in all three backstroke distances as well as the 50 and 100 free.
On the men’s side, Smith’s training partner Shaine Casas is entered in seven events, including his signature 200 IM, as well as the 50 and 100 back, 50 and 100 fly, and 100 and 200 free. Texas training mate Carson Foster will join him in the 200 IM and 200 free, and will also contest the 200 fly and 400 free, in addition to his best event—the 400 IM—where he won silver at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships before earning bronze in Paris.
Virginia’s Claire Curzan, a 2021 Olympian in the 100 fly and 2024 World champion in all three backstroke events, is dropping fly entirely and is entered in all backstroke distances, plus the 50 and 100 free.
Additionally, 100 breaststroke world record holder Lilly King is focusing solely on the sprint breast events, opting out of the 200 entirely. She is the third-fastest American ever in the 200 breast with her 2:19.92 from the 2021 Olympics, where she earned silver.
Questions remain about the finalized lineups of America’s most versatile swimmers, many of whom are way over-entered.
Below is a full list of USA Swimming’s top stars, along with their event entries.
Women:
- Katie Ledecky — 200 Free, 400 Free, 800 Free, 1500 Free
- Kate Douglass — 50 Breast, 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 50 Free, 100 Free, 50 Fly, 200 IM
- Alex Walsh — 50 Breast, 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 IM
- Torri Huske — 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free, 50 Fly, 100 Fly, 200 IM
- Claire Curzan — 50 Back, 100 Back, 200 Back, 50 Free, 100 Free
- Katie Grimes — 400 Free, 800 Free, 1500 Free, 400 IM, 200 Fly, 200 Back
- Gretchen Walsh — 50 Free, 100 Free, 50 Fly, 100 Fly
- Regan Smith — 50 Back, 100 Back, 200 Back, 100 Fly, 200 Fly
- Lilly King — 50 Breast, 100 Breast
- Rylee Erisman — 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free, 50 Back, 100 Back
- Audrey Derivaux — 100 Fly, 200 Fly, 200 Back, 200 IM, 400 IM
- Bella Sims — 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free, 400 Free, 50 Back, 100 Back, 200 IM
- Simone Manuel — 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free, 100 Fly
- Jillian Cox — 200 Free, 400 Free, 800 Free, 1500 Free
- Leah Hayes — 200 IM, 400 IM, 100 Breast, 200 Breast
- Emma Weber — 50 Breast, 100 Breast, 200 Breast
- Katharine Berkoff — 50 Back, 100 Back, 200 Back, 5o Free, 100 Free
- Skyler Smith — 50 Breast, 100 Breast
- Leah Shackley — 50 Back, 100 Back, 200 Back, 50 Fly, 100 Fly, 50 Free
- Claire Weinstein — 100 Free, 200 Free, 400 Free, 800 Free, 1500 Free
- Alex Shackell — 100 Fly, 200 Fly, 200 Free, 200 IM
- Anna Moesch — 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free
- McKenzie Siroky — 50 Breast, 100 Breast
Men:
- Shaine Casas — 50 Back, 100 Back, 50 Fly, 100 Fly, 100 Free, 200 Free, 200 IM
- Carson Foster — 200 Free, 400 Free, 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 Fly
- Kieran Smith — 100 Free, 200 Free, 400 Free, 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 Back
- Jack Alexy — 50 Free, 100 Free
- Luke Hobson — 100 Free, 200 Free, 400 Free
- Chris Guiliano — 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free
- Michael Andrew — 50 Breast, 100 Breast, 50 Fly, 100 Fly, 50 Back, 50 Free
- Bobby Finke — 800 Free, 1500 Free, 400 IM
- Rex Maurer — 200 Free, 400 Free, 800 Free, 400 IM
- David Johnston — 400 Free, 800 Free, 1500 Free, 400 IM
- Luka Mijatovic — 200 Free, 400 Free, 800 Free, 1500 Free, 400 IM
- Brooks Curry — 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free
- Destin Lasco — 100 Free, 200 Free, 100 Back, 200 Back, 200 IM
- Matt King — 50 Free, 100 Free
- Jack Aikins — 50 Back, 100 Back, 200 Back
- Aaron Shackell — 200 Free, 400 Free, 200 Fly
- Jonny Kulow — 50 Free, 100 Free, 50 Fly, 100 Fly
- Patrick Sammon — 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free
- Campbell McKean — 50 Breast, 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 50 Fly, 200 IM
- Nate Germonprez — 50 Breast, 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 IM
- Will Modglin — 50 Back, 100 Back, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 IM
- Thomas Heilman — 50 Fly, 100 Fly, 200 Fly, 50 Free, 200 Free, 200 IM
- Luca Urlando — 50 Fly, 100 Fly, 200 Fly, 200 Free
- Dare Rose — 50 Fly, 100 Fly
- Quintin McCarty — 50 Back, 100 Back, 50 Free, 100 Free
- Ryan Held — 50 Free
- Santo Condorelli — 50 Free
More barren on the men’s side this summer than the past few years. But still excited for a few things- ie. how Casas/Foster/Hobson Maurer/guiliano/others do at their first trials meet under Bowman. Also for Mijatovic’s progress, Finke domination, what kind of shape MA is in, ect.
US men’s 100 free relay is mirroring the AUS women’s. Missing two legs from Paris, and the other 2 legs haven’t looked great so far this season
Michael Andrew pls pls I love you pls get back to 58 🥺🥺
Glad there are still people out there rooting for him. Hoping he really pops off at this meet!
I am going to crash out
We have NOBODY
Michael Andrew is our best bet in men’s 100 breast rn cuz at least he can go 59 something weak
Our backstroke is womp womp
I never imagined that Great Britain would be better in the backstroke than us but here we are
We got Casas in fly and Alexy on free but bro our first two legs are WASHEDDDD
It’s better to put Casas on back and Rose/Heilman on fly. The only big problem is the breaststroke.
Casas is our best backstroke bet rn
Breast is a disaster
It’s a shame we don’t have three Shane Cassas’. That would be nice
i reckon men’s medley is going to be fighting for bronze with fr/gb/aus well behind rus and chn…
Australia has no breast and back.
Issac Cooper??
longest meet ever!!!
So Douglass might contest the 200 IM at worlds after all?
honestly who’s left for the men at this point
400 Free Relay:
