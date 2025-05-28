USA Swimming Releases Psych Sheets For 2025 National Championships

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025

Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana University Natatorium

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Central

On Wednesday evening, USA Swimming released the pre-scratch psych sheets for the 2025 U.S. National Championships, which serves as the sole selection meet to determine the U.S. rosters for the World Championships, World Junior Championships, and World University Games.

The meet begins on Tuesday, June 3, and concludes on Saturday, June 7. The competition will be held at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The biggest absence from the entry lists is Caeleb Dressel, the nine-time Olympic gold medalist who recently returned to competition at the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series—his first meet since the Paris Olympics. While Dressel didn’t collect any individual medals in Paris, he still walked away with two relay golds.

In Fort Lauderdale, the Florida Gator posted times of 22.21 in the 50 freestyle and 23.32 in the 50 butterfly, placing 5th and 4th, respectively.

His absence is not too surprising, as he is expecting his second child in the coming weeks.

Dressel’s training partner, nine-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky—the most decorated American female swimmer in history—is entered in her signature events: the 200, 400, 800, and 1500 freestyle. At last year’s Trials, she won the 200 free but ultimately chose not to swim it individually at the Olympics.

She heads into this meet with huge momentum, fresh off a world record-setting 800 free (8:04.12) at the aforementioned Fort Lauderdale meet. That same event will open the competition on night one—and it’s sure to bring fireworks.

Virginia senior Gretchen Walsh, coming off two world record-setting 100 fly performances in Fort Lauderdale, is entered in the 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly, and 100 fly. She is not entered in the 50 back, despite speculation from fans about her potential in the event given the significant improvements across her other races since clocking her personal best of 27.54 at the 2023 U.S. Nationals.

Torri Huske, the reigning Olympic champion in the 100 fly, is entered in the 50, 100, and 200 free, 50 and 100 fly, and 200 IM. The 100 fly and 200 IM conflict at Worlds, and she faces a potential scheduling decision on the final day between the 50 free and 200 IM. If she secures a spot in the 100 fly, she is likely to focus on the 50 free. If she is upset by someone else for a Worlds spot in the 100 fly, possibly by Regan Smith, she would likely pursue the IM route instead.

Walsh’s training partner, Kate Douglass, the reigning Olympic champion in the 200 breast and two-time defending world champion in the 200 IM, is entered in seven events: the 50, 100, and 200 breast; 50 and 100 free; 50 fly; and 200 IM. She faces the same 200 IM/50 free double as Torri Huske on the final day. With no long course 200 IM appearances since the Olympics, a scratch from that event in favor of the 50 free appears likely.

Bob Bowman-trained Regan Smith, the world record holder in the 100 back, is entered in the 50, 100, and 200 back, as well as the 100 and 200 fly. She won silver in the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 fly at the Paris Olympics and enters the meet as the heavy favorite in those three events. She is also a co-favorite in the 50 back alongside NC State pro and 100 back Olympic bronze medalist Katharine Berkoff, who is entered in all three backstroke distances as well as the 50 and 100 free.

On the men’s side, Smith’s training partner Shaine Casas is entered in seven events, including his signature 200 IM, as well as the 50 and 100 back, 50 and 100 fly, and 100 and 200 free. Texas training mate Carson Foster will join him in the 200 IM and 200 free, and will also contest the 200 fly and 400 free, in addition to his best event—the 400 IM—where he won silver at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships before earning bronze in Paris.

Virginia’s Claire Curzan, a 2021 Olympian in the 100 fly and 2024 World champion in all three backstroke events, is dropping fly entirely and is entered in all backstroke distances, plus the 50 and 100 free.

Additionally, 100 breaststroke world record holder Lilly King is focusing solely on the sprint breast events, opting out of the 200 entirely. She is the third-fastest American ever in the 200 breast with her 2:19.92 from the 2021 Olympics, where she earned silver.

Questions remain about the finalized lineups of America’s most versatile swimmers, many of whom are way over-entered.

Below is a full list of USA Swimming’s top stars, along with their event entries.

Women:

Men: