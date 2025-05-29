Cal Women Place 11 On MPSF All-Academic Water Polo Team

Courtesy: Cal Athletics

Eleven California women’s water polo student-athletes have been named to the MPSF All-Academic Team, the conference office announced.

Seniors Ruby Swadling, Rozanne Voorvelt, Jessie Rose and Claire Rowell each earned the honor for the third time while graduate student Elena Flynn and junior Abbi Magee are now two-time selections. Sophomore Kate Meyer, Feline Voordouw, Julia Bonaguidi, Julianne Snyder and redshirt freshman Talia Fonseca all earned the accolade for the first time. True freshmen and first-year transfers are ineligible for the award.

In addition to being at least a sophomore academically and having spent at least one full year at an institution, candidates for MPSF All-Academic honors must also possess a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.0 and have competed in at least 50 percent of her team’s games during the season.

The Golden Bears went 19-6 this season and advanced to the NCAA Championship for the 11th time since 2010.