Iona Anderson Out of Australian World Championship Trials While Managing a Back Injury

Australian Olympian Iona Anderson will miss next month’s World Championship Trials while managing a back injury. That rules the 19-year-old out of the World Championships, as the Trials are Australia’s only selection event for Singapore.

The Trials will be held June 9-14 in Adelaide.

Australia released the entry lists for Trials this week, and Anderson’s was the notable absence.

She won silver on the women’s 400 medley relay (prelims) and bronze in the mixed 400 medley relay (prelims) at the Paris Olympic Games. She also finished 5th individually in the 100 back, where she was the youngest finalist by three-and-a-half years (Regan Smith was next-youngest).

The 19-year-old is Australia’s backstroke understudy to Olympic Champion Kaylee McKeown.

Anderson last raced at the Victorian Open Championships in February, where she swam 28.10 in the 50 back, 1:00.50 in the 100 back, and 2:13.22 in the 200 back.

There is no timeline for Anderson’s return.

She is one of at least two Australian Olympians who will miss this summer’s festivities with injuries: breaststroker Sam Williamson will miss the meet after suffering a gruesome knee injury while doing warmup box jumps.