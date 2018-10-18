USA Diving Announces 2019 Zone Championships

Courtesy: USA Diving

USA Diving announced the dates and locations for the 2019 USA Diving Zone Championships.

The 2018 Zone Championships will take place in the following cities with corresponding dates and host club as well as facility:

Zone A: Rockville, Md. l June 21-23 l Montgomery Dive Club l Kennedy Shriver Aquatics Center

Zone B: Atlanta, Ga. l June 14-16 l Atlanta Diving Association l Georgia Tech

Zone C: Ypsilanti, Mich. l June 14-16 l Legacy Dive Club l Michael H. Jones Natatorium

Zone D: Iowa City, Iowa l June 14-16 l Iowa Diving Club l University of Iowa Campus Recreation and Wellness Center

Zone E: Beaverton, Ore. l June 14-16 l THDC l Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center

Zone F: Midland, Texas l June 21-23 l COM l COM Aquatics Center