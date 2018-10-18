Park Tae Hwan Scores 5th Gold Of 2018 Korean Nats

99TH KOREAN SPORTS FESTIVAL

Korea’s most successful swimmer, Olympian Park Tae Hwan, accomplished his goal of collecting 5 gold medals at the 2018 Korean Nationals taking place as part of the nation’s 99th Sports Festival this week.

The 29-year-old freestyle ace helped his Team Incheon take the top prize in the men’s 4 x 100m medley relay on the final night of competition, with the squad capturing a winning time of 3:40.35. Although splits are not published at this time, Park said post-meet that he was overall pleased with his performances in Jeonju this week, saying the meet “was a good opportunity to recover my self-esteem.”

Having only been back in the water training for 2 months after bowing out of this year’s Asian Games, the 2008 Olympic champion is still pondering his future, while hoping for Korean swimmers to begin stepping up in his place.

Kim Seoyeong is doing her part on that front, capturing her 2nd individual title of the meet. After taking the 200m IM in 2:12.32 earlier in the meet, Kim claimed the victory in the 400m IM event, stopping the clock at 4:42.91 to earn her 3rd consecutive title in the event.