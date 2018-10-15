Park Tae Hwan Snags First Individual Win In 4 Months

99TH KOREAN SPORTS FESTIVAL

Saturday, October 13th – Thursday, October 18th (swimming portion)

Eonbuk Iksan Ungpo, Korea

LCM

Day 1 Recap

Results (Korean)

Korea’s biggest swimming star, Park Tae Hwan, was back in the Ungpo pool today for his first individual event, the men’s 200m freestyle. After helping power his Incheon squad to gold in the 4 x 200m freestyle relay last night, the 29-year-old followed up with a solid performance tonight to win the 200m free in 1:48.71.

Park was the only swimmer in the final to dip under the 1:50 threshold, so, although the 2008 Olympic champion expressed post-race disappointment with his time, he still did what was required to stand atop the podium. For perspective, Park won the 200m free Korean National title in 1:45.01 in 2016 and 1:46.23 in 2017.

Park admits that he has had little preparation for these Championships, having dropped out of this summer’s Asian Games just weeks before that prestigious continental meet. Of his withdrawal from Jakarta, Park said today, “[At the time] there was tension and stress overload. I wanted to show good things to the people, fans, and seniors, but I was not perfect. I was not 100% confident before the Asian Games.

“Since I have a lot of past Asian Games experience and I’m older, I thought it would be better to give other swimmers a chance to swim. A good experience of juniors can lead to the development of Korean swimming.”(Joong Ang Daily, Google translated)

As such, the last time Park Tae Hwan raced was at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Santa Clara this past June.

Park will contest the 400m freestyle tomorrow, where he hopes to be more in-line with his low-to-mid 3:40’s that has been his performance marker in the past.

Additional Highlights: