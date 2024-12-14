2024 Short Course World Championships

The US has fully swapped their lineup and enter as the top seed. After going with M-M-F-F this morning, they will now go with F-F-M-M with 100 backstroke World Record holder Regan Smith leading things off. Lilly King won silver in the women’s 100 breast this week and will swim the breaststroke leg before Dare Rose and Jack Alexy round out the relay.

#2 seeded Australia made no switches from their prelims lineup and finished only 0.01 behind the US this morning. The Netherlands also made no switches as the #3 seed.

Canada has made some switches. After going with Blake Tierney, Sophie Angus, Finlay Knox, Penny Oleksiak this morning, Knox will remain on the relay and swim breaststroke instead of fly as Ilya Kharun has come in for the fly leg. Mary-Sophie Harvey takes the free leg from Oleksiak while Wilm will lead off.

Full Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay Lineups Ordered by Lane