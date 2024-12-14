Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

US Opts For F-F-M-M With Regan Smith Leading Off 4×100 Mixed Medley Relay (Relay Lineups)

Comments: 30

2024 Short Course World Championships

Medley Relay Heat Sheets

The US has fully swapped their lineup and enter as the top seed. After going with M-M-F-F this morning, they will now go with F-F-M-M with 100 backstroke World Record holder Regan Smith leading things off. Lilly King won silver in the women’s 100 breast this week and will swim the breaststroke leg before Dare Rose and Jack Alexy round out the relay.

#2 seeded Australia made no switches from their prelims lineup and finished only 0.01 behind the US this morning. The Netherlands also made no switches as the #3 seed.

Canada has made some switches. After going with Blake Tierney, Sophie Angus, Finlay Knox, Penny Oleksiak this morning, Knox will remain on the relay and swim breaststroke instead of fly as Ilya Kharun has come in for the fly leg. Mary-Sophie Harvey takes the free leg from Oleksiak while Wilm will lead off.

Full Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay Lineups Ordered by Lane

Lane Team Swimmer 1 Gender Swimmer 2 Gender Swimmer 3 Gender Swimmer 4 Gender
1 ESP WEILER SASTRE Carmen F COLL MARTI Carles M MOLLA YANES Mario M DAZA GARCIA Maria F
2 GBR MORGAN Oliver M EVANS Angharad F GAMMON Joshua M OKARO Eva F
3 NED de WAARD Maaike F CORBEAU Caspar M KORSTANJE Nyls M van WIJK Milou F
4 USA SMITH Regan F KING Lilly F ROSE Dare M ALEXY Jack M
5 AUS ANDERSON Iona F YONG Joshua M TEMPLE Matthew M JANSEN Milla F
6 CAN WILM Ingrid F KNOX Finlay M KHARUN Ilya M HARVEY Mary-Sophie F
7 NAB LIFINTSEV Miron M PRIGODA Kirill M SURKOVA Arina F KLEPIKOVA Daria F
8 ITA MORA Lorenzo M VIBERTI Ludovico M CAPRETTA Elena F CURTIS Sara F

In This Story

30
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

30 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Yikes
54 seconds ago

Seems like a bad idea, but whatever

0
0
Reply
Swimfan27
10 minutes ago

This…is not the correct lineup lol

0
0
Reply
Coach
21 minutes ago

We really need an experienced National Team Director.

1
-1
Reply
WhatAreTheirCocktails
28 minutes ago

Maybe their aim is to intentionally lose relays?

Hopefully Smith can break the WR leading off though… tomorrow might be tough since she has the 200 back before the medley relay

4
0
Reply
Mediocre Swammer
Reply to  WhatAreTheirCocktails
18 minutes ago

I don’t think it counts if done in a mixed relay event.

1
0
Reply
Yikes
Reply to  Mediocre Swammer
1 minute ago

Correct, it doesnt

0
0
Reply
This Guy
32 minutes ago

These coaches are not very good at math

7
0
Reply
Vaswammer
33 minutes ago

Fastest flat start times at this meet combo would have been Smith-Andrew-Walsh-Alexy.

Adds to 3:30.0. The set lineup adds to 3:31.9.

Last edited 28 minutes ago by Vaswammer
5
0
Reply
HeGetsItDoneAgain
38 minutes ago

Huh

Last edited 36 minutes ago by HeGetsItDoneAgain
0
0
Reply
Alison England
41 minutes ago

Daft idea!

2
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. She also attended 2023 US Summer Nationals as well as the 2024 European Championships …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!