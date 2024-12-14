2024 Short Course World Championships
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
Medley Relay Heat Sheets
The US has fully swapped their lineup and enter as the top seed. After going with M-M-F-F this morning, they will now go with F-F-M-M with 100 backstroke World Record holder Regan Smith leading things off. Lilly King won silver in the women’s 100 breast this week and will swim the breaststroke leg before Dare Rose and Jack Alexy round out the relay.
#2 seeded Australia made no switches from their prelims lineup and finished only 0.01 behind the US this morning. The Netherlands also made no switches as the #3 seed.
Canada has made some switches. After going with Blake Tierney, Sophie Angus, Finlay Knox, Penny Oleksiak this morning, Knox will remain on the relay and swim breaststroke instead of fly as Ilya Kharun has come in for the fly leg. Mary-Sophie Harvey takes the free leg from Oleksiak while Wilm will lead off.
Full Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay Lineups Ordered by Lane
|Lane
|Team
|Swimmer 1
|Gender
|Swimmer 2
|Gender
|Swimmer 3
|Gender
|Swimmer 4
|Gender
|1
|ESP
|WEILER SASTRE Carmen
|F
|COLL MARTI Carles
|M
|MOLLA YANES Mario
|M
|DAZA GARCIA Maria
|F
|2
|GBR
|MORGAN Oliver
|M
|EVANS Angharad
|F
|GAMMON Joshua
|M
|OKARO Eva
|F
|3
|NED
|de WAARD Maaike
|F
|CORBEAU Caspar
|M
|KORSTANJE Nyls
|M
|van WIJK Milou
|F
|4
|USA
|SMITH Regan
|F
|KING Lilly
|F
|ROSE Dare
|M
|ALEXY Jack
|M
|5
|AUS
|ANDERSON Iona
|F
|YONG Joshua
|M
|TEMPLE Matthew
|M
|JANSEN Milla
|F
|6
|CAN
|WILM Ingrid
|F
|KNOX Finlay
|M
|KHARUN Ilya
|M
|HARVEY Mary-Sophie
|F
|7
|NAB
|LIFINTSEV Miron
|M
|PRIGODA Kirill
|M
|SURKOVA Arina
|F
|KLEPIKOVA Daria
|F
|8
|ITA
|MORA Lorenzo
|M
|VIBERTI Ludovico
|M
|CAPRETTA Elena
|F
|CURTIS Sara
|F
Seems like a bad idea, but whatever
This…is not the correct lineup lol
We really need an experienced National Team Director.
Maybe their aim is to intentionally lose relays?
Hopefully Smith can break the WR leading off though… tomorrow might be tough since she has the 200 back before the medley relay
I don’t think it counts if done in a mixed relay event.
Correct, it doesnt
These coaches are not very good at math
Fastest flat start times at this meet combo would have been Smith-Andrew-Walsh-Alexy.
Adds to 3:30.0. The set lineup adds to 3:31.9.
Huh
Daft idea!