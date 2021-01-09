University of Delaware Junior Ethan Anderson Dies at 20

Ethan Anderson, who was a junior at the University of Delaware and a member of the university’s swim team, died on January 2nd at the age of 20.

Originally from Hopewell, New Jersey, Anderson was a part of two record-setting relays while at Hopewell Valley Central High School. He qualified for the state championship meet in the 200 and 500 freestyles, as well as the 100 fly.

Anderson swam primarily distance freestyle for the University of Delaware. Last year, at the Colonial Athletic Conference Championships, he was an A-finalist in the 500 free, finishing 6th in 4:32.40. He also added a B-final finish in the 400 IM (4:06.95). As a freshman in 2019 he finished 10th in the 1650 freestyle (16:08.22).

Ethan’s family wrote in his obituary:

We are incredibly blessed to have had Ethan’s beautiful soul grace our lives – a wonderful son, brother, nephew, and friend. Ethan touched and changed the lives of many. He pushed us all towards adventure and fun, brought us joy every day, and was always actively doing or planning something new for friends or family. While way too short, Ethan lived his life to the fullest and hardly ever compromised. Ethan manifested determination, stamina, and perseverance, and never ever sat still. Ethan is a kind, compassionate, curious, witty, intelligent soul.

The full obituary can be found here.

To send flowers to Ethan’s family or plant a tree in his honor, a link to the tribute store can be found here.