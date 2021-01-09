Rice Women Win Nine Of 14 Events In Triumph Over SMU

SMU vs Rice (W)

Saturday, January 9, 2021

Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas

SCY (25y)

Full Results (PDF)

Final Score: Rice 155, SMU 106

Following a win against North Texas on Friday, the Rice University women moved to 2-0 in 2021 with a decisive 155-106 victory over SMU on the road Saturday afternoon. The Mustangs were also in action on Friday, falling to Houston.

The Owls won nine out of the day’s 14 events, including sweeping the top-three spots in four different races.

Senior Ellery Parish and sophomore Shannon Campbell led the way for Rice with two individual wins apiece.

Parish, 22, led the team to a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 freestyle, dominating the field in a time of 1:52.46, and followed that up by claiming the 200 backstroke by close to three seconds in 2:03.39. Both swims were new season-bests.

Campbell, 19, won the day’s first individual event in the 1000 free, clocking 10:27.13 to win by over eight seconds, and followed up by touching first in the 500 free in 5:05.17. Campbell owns respective season-bests of 10:12.29 and 5:00.32, both from November.

Along with the 200 free, Rice also swept the top-three spots in the 100 back, 200 fly and 100 fly, with all three winners being first-year swimmers.

Freshman Imogen Meers, an English native, led the way in the 100 back, clocking 55.88, while Elizabeth Myers won the 200 fly (2:03.02) and Lauren Hurt claimed the 100 fly (56.22).

The top performer for SMU was freshman Jenna Watson, who won two events after earning three first place finishes on Friday against Houston.

The 18-year-old won the 200 breaststroke in 2:21.04 and followed up by claiming the 200 IM in 2:06.34. Watson had posted respective winning times of 2:19.81 and 2:05.44 on Friday.

Another top performer for Rice was junior Becca Evans. Evans stormed her way to the 50 free win in 23.82, anchored the winning 400 medley relay in 51.64, and also had the top anchor split on the 200 free relay (22.96), where SMU edged Rice in a close race.

Mustang Alex Stevens, who won the 100 free individually (51.24), led off SMU in the 200 free relay in 23.81, with the team ultimately out-touching Rice 1:34.20 to 1:34.53. Stevens’ 100 free time was actually identical to her showing on Friday against Houston, where she was the runner-up.

SMU’s other victory came from freshman Maddy Lewis, who edged Rice’s Sini Koivu in the 100 breast, 1:04.96 to 1:05.11.

FINAL SCORE