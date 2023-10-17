U.S. Open Qualifier and 2025 BOTR Designee Skylar Knowlton Verbals to Indiana

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Skylar Knowlton has given a verbal commitment to Indiana University, where she will swim and study beginning in the fall of 2025.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Indiana University!! I want to thank my teammates, family, and coaches who have helped me in this process! GO HOOSIERS!!!❤️🤍”

Knowlton hails from East Kingston, New Hampshire. She attends St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover and she does her year-round swimming with Phoenix Swimming. We considered her one of the “Best of the Rest” recruits on our Way Too Early list of the fastest girls in the high school class of 2025.

In high school swimming last season, she won the 200/500 free, setting state records (1:48.43/4:46.86) in both events, at the New Hampshire Independent Schools Division 2 State Championships. She notched a pair of lifetime bests, dropping 2.1 seconds in the 200 free and a massive 9 seconds in the 500.

A month later, she competed with her club team at Fargo Sectionals, where she opened long course season with PBs in the 50 free (27.55), 200 free (2:03.55), 400 free (4:19.07), 800 free (8:58.69), 1500 free (17:20.27), 100 back (1:08.32), 100 fly (1:04.03), 200 fly (2:15.48), and 400 IM (5:05.31). She won the 400/800/1500 free and 200 fly and was runner-up in the 200 free and 400 IM. Later in the summer she updated her 100 fly (1:03.09) and 400 IM (5:04.53) times and added PBs in the 100 free (59.30) and 200 IM (2:24.85)

Also in March, she picked up 4 new SCY times in the 100 free, 200 back, and 100/200 fly at the CRA Trials/Finals meet.

Best SCY times:

500 free – 4:46.86

200 free – 1:48.43

200 fly – 1:59.41

100 fly – 55.63

100 free – 52.45

200 back – 2:03.37

With nearly 2 years left to improve on her times, Knowlton would already have ranked among IU’s top-5 last season in the 500 free and 200 fly. She is the first public commitment for the Indiana University women’s swimming and diving class of 2029.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.