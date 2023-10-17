Penn State Rolls Keep Early-Season Streak Alive With Sweep of WVU

Penn State vs West Virginia

October 14, 2023

Morgantown, W. Va.,

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: PSU Sports

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Nittany Lions swim to their third victory in a row with a 179-121 win against the West Virginia Mountaineers Saturday morning in Morgantown.

The women’s team had a decisive win over West Virginia taking nine swimming events and also winning both the one-meter and the three-meter dive.

Top Swims

Penn State swept the 200 freestyle with sophomore Julia Meisner placing first, and sophomore Morgan Moore and senior Cat Stanford coming in second and third.

Molly Carson won the 100 backstroke for the second consecutive week, with a time of 56.34. Ellie Brandbergh came in right behind her for second place posting a time of 57.63. Both Carson and Brandbergh have placed in the top three in this event for all three meets this season.

The sophomore Meisner sisters both had big wins with Julia Meisner placing first in the 200 free and a first-place finish in the 400 IM. Catherine Meisner placed first in the 500 free with a time of (5:03.37) right before teammate Morgan Rinn who tapped second (4:29.55).

Relays

The 200 freestyle relay team of Marly Lough , Brandbergh, Maura Fluehr , and Stanford won the event by two seconds with a time of 1:40.98. They were followed by the team of Carson, Nya Robinson , Carly Sebing, and Catherine Meisner who placed third.

Top Dives

Freshman Abigail Ekstrom took first-place in the one-meter dive with a score of 273.75, placing in the top three for the third time this season. The Nittany Lions had two of the top three spots with freshman Kailey Koval coming in third.

Both Ekstrom and Koval placed in the three-meter dive as well with Ekstrom in first (317.33) and Koval in second (285.68).

Winners

200 Free: Julia Meisner (1:53.74)

100 Back – Molly Carson (56.34)

200 Fly – Morgan Rinn (2:04.32)

1 Meter Dive – Abigail Ekstrom (273.75)

100 Free – Cat Stanford (51.30)

200 Back – Molly Carson (2:04.91)

500 Free – Catherine Meisner (5:03.37)

100 Fly – Maura Fluehr (56.65)

3 Meter Dive – Abigail Ekstrom (317.33)

400 IM – Julia Meisner (4:26.91)

200 Free Relay – Lough, Brandbergh, Fluehr, Stanford (1:40.98)

Next week, Penn State will take on Notre Dame and Pitt at a two-day meet in South Bend, Indiana.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- The men’s Penn State Nittany Lions Swimming and Diving continue their winning streak to open the 2023-24 season against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Several big swims late in the meet helped the Nittany Lions build a lead against the Mountaineers and finish the compeition with a final score of 189-111.

Top Swims:

Junior Victor Baganha played a huge part in the Penn State victory, winning the 50 and 100 free. His two wins helped to extend the Nittany Lions lead over the Mountaineers and secure the team victory.

Sophomore Cooper Morley captured the first individual win for the Blue and White on the night in the 100 back with a fast time of 48.54.

Senior Ben Doyle was able to capture his first victory of the season in the 100 breast with a time of 56.76.

The Nittany Lions swept the 100 fly with sophomore Matthew Bittner (50.13) finishing in the top spot followed by freshman Caden Davis (50.40) and sophomore Erik Bolang (50.94). That was the only sweep of the night for Penn State.

Junior Jack Harvey was impressive for the Nittany Lions, earning his first victory of the 2023-24 campaign in the 100 back (1:49.76).

Relays:

Both of the relays earned the top spot to stay undefeated in the 223-24 season for Penn State.

In the 400 medley relay, Morley, Mariano Lazzerini , Baganha and Tylor Kim captured the victory for the Nittany Lions in a fast 3:14.65, edging out the second place Mountaineers by six seconds.

In the 200 free relay to close the night out, Lazzerini, Kim, Ryan McNutt and Morley close won for the Nittany Lions in a fast 1:22.68, three seconds quicker than the second place Penn State team.

Dives:

Senior Kevin Sullivan and freshman Hayden Elliot swept the dives for the Nittany Lions.

Sullivan won the one-meter dive with an excellent score of 323.18. He also was able to take third place in the three-meter dive.

Elliot closed out the three-meter dive for Penn State with a score of 349.58.

Winners:

100 Back: Cooper Morley (48.54)

100 Breast: Ben Doyle (56.76)

200 Fly: Sam Folger (1:49.53)

50 Free: Victor Baganha (20.02)

100 Free: Victor Baganha (44.02)

100 Back: Jack Harvey (1:49.76)

500 Free: Eduardo Cisternas (4:31.87)

100 Fly: Matthew Bittner (50.13)

Next Up:

The Penn State Nittany Lions women’s swimming and diving team will look to stay undefeated in the 2023-24 season swimming tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. against the Mountaineers.

The Nittany Lions will head to South Bend following this weekend against West Virginia to face Notre Dame and Pitt in a tri-meet.

Courtesy: WVU Athletics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s swimming and diving team was defeated by the Penn State Nittany Lions, 179-121, on Saturday at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

“The ladies swam extremely well, and we improved from last weekend,” head coach Vic Riggs said. “Our splitting was much better, and I felt we had some very strong performances. We now have two weeks to get ready for Cincinnati on the road.”

Overall, West Virginia (0-1) won five events, including the 400-yard medley relay, the 1000-yard freestyle, the 100-yard breaststroke, the 50-yard freestyle and the 200-yard breaststroke.

Sophomore Mia Cheatwood led the way on Saturday, winning the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.39) and the 200-yard breaststroke (2:18.69). Cheatwood was also part of the relay team comprised of freshman Delaney Cox , sophomore Ada Szwabinska and senior Lilly Culp , who won the 400-yard medley relay (3:49.76).

Szwabinska took home first place in the 50-yard freestyle (23.74). Freshman Alyssa Martel finished in first place (10:36.49) in the 1000-yard freestyle event.

In the diving well, junior Sarah Krusinski finished in second (264.75) on the 1-meter springboard behind Penn State’s (3-0) Abigail Ekstrom (273.75).

Krusinski placed third on the 3-meter springboard (255.0) behind PSU’s Ekstrom (317.33) and Kailey Koval (285.68), respectively.

The Mountaineers return to the pool on Oct. 27-28 against Cincinnati at the Keating Aquatic Center in Cincinnati. Competition will begin at 5 p.m. for the dive team and 6 p.m. for the swim team on Friday, Oct. 27, and competition will begin at 10 a.m. for the dive team and 11 a.m. for the swim team on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Meet results will be on WVUsports.com.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team fell to the Penn State Nittany Lions in a dual-meet, 189-111, on Friday at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

“It was a very strong meet for the men,” head coach Vic Riggs said. “Our goal was to get better from last week, and we did that. The men raced smart, extremely well, and we were competitive in every event. They showed some toughness tonight and that’s definitely something we can build off of.”

The meet began with West Virginia (0-1) placing second in the 400-yard medley relay with the relay team comprised of seniors Joe Schaefer and Justin Heimes and juniors Conner McBeth and Jake Young .

Overall, the Mountaineers won four events with senior Danny Berlitz leading the way with three individual victories. Berlitz won the 200-yard freestyle (1:39.17), the 200-yard breaststroke (2:01.37) and the 400-yard individual medley (3:57.75).

Senior William Mullen was the only other Mountaineer to win an individual event, winning the 1000-yard freestyle (9:24.16). Mullen also finished in second place in the 500-yard freestyle (4:36.35) to Penn State’s (3-0) Eduardo Cisternas (4:31.87).

In the diving well, freshman Owen Recker led WVU in the 1-meter springboard event, finishing third (262.20) behind Penn State’s Hayden Elliot (329.10) and Kevin Sullivan (323.18), respectively.

Junior Glenn Eloriaga finished second (319.65) in the 3-meter springboard event behind PSU’s Elliot (349.58).

The West Virginia women’s swimming and diving team will face Penn State at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 14. Match results will be available at WVUsports.com.