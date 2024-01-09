Turkish Backstroker Ekin Nazlı Okudur Commits to Dartmouth (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Turkish swimmer Ekin Nazlı Okudur has committed to swim at Dartmouth College of the Ivy League beginning fall 2024, making her the latest Turkish swimmer to flood into the NCAA.

Okudur is primarily a 100/200 freestyler and backstroker from the Fenerbahce Sports Club, one of the country’s biggest and most successful multi-sport clubs. Other swimmers from that club who have made the trip to the United States include Deniz Ertan at Arizona State, Hazal Ozkan at Wisconsin, Aleyna Ozkan at Duke, Gizem Guvenc at UCLA, and former Ohio State Buckeye Zulal Zeren. The club is also the home training ground of 50 breaststroke World Record holder Emre Sakci.

Individually, she finished 11th in the 200 back at December’s short course Turkish Championships; she was 6th in long course over the summer. Last weekend, she added a new personal best in long course in the 100 back, swimming 1:03.98 to knock three-tenths of a second of her previous fastest time from April 2023.

Best Times in Meters, Yards (Converted):

LCM SCM SCY (Conversion) 50 free 27.59 — 24.13 100 free 58.50 — 51.26 200 free 2:05.90 — 1:50.54 100 back 1:03.98 1:02.14 55.98 200 back 2:15.45 2:13.55 1:59.86

Okudur projects to make a big, immediate impact for the rebuilding Big Green, a program that not only missed the 2020-2021 COVID-19 season, but also faced being cut by the school altogether.

Jamie Legh, a freshman, leads Dartmouth in both the 100 yard (55.23) and 200 yard (2:02.14) backstrokes this season. Okudur’s converted time in the 100 free would make more than a second improvement on the team’s 400 free relay and her converted time in the 200 free would rank 2nd on the team and make a roughly three-second improvement, on paper, on the team’s 800 free relay.

She projects to be a three-event scorer as a freshman, with a converted time that would have made her a B-Finalist in the 200 back at last year’s Ivy League Championship meet.

Dartmouth has gone global to build their class of 2024. Program head coach Milana Socha also has commitments from Maria Uranga and Sasha Dauletau from Texas, Izzy Mundee from New Orleans, and Maddie Blackwell from California.

Dartmouth placed 8th out of 8 teams at last year’s Ivy League Championship meet.

