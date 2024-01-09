Speedo Announces Dual Signing of German Athletes Isabel Gose & Angelina Köhler

Courtesy of Speedo, a SwimSwam partner.

Speedo, the world’s leading swimwear brand, has today announced the dual signing of rising German stars Isabel Gose and Angelina Köhler.

Building on Speedo’s landmark partnership with the German Swimming Federation (DSV), announced in 2023, the move signals the brand’s commitment to promoting the sport of swimming in Germany by supporting two of the country’s brightest talents as they aim to reach their full potential.

Speedo will continue to supply the athletes with the latest innovative swimwear and equipment for training and all domestic and international competitions, having done so since the Swimming World Cup 2023 in Berlin. The brand will also support Isabel and Angelina as they set their sights on the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

Competing in 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m freestyle disciplines, Isabel Gose is already making waves in the sport, reaching the 400m freestyle final at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. She also claimed the 400m freestyle 1st place at the European Championships in 2022, one of three podiums she achieved in the competition. Isabel previously recorded three 1st place Swimming World Cup finishes, six 1st places at European Youth Championships and holds the German Record for the 400m freestyle, achieved at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka.

A butterfly specialist with international recognition, competing in the 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly and freestyle, Angelina Köhler wore Speedo on her way to finishing 5th in the 100m butterfly at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka. During the semifinal she broke the German record and repeated this time in the final. Angelina added to her extensive resume by winning the 200m butterfly and coming 2nd in the 100m butterfly at the European Short Course Championships in Otopeni, Romania, in December 2023.

Following the announcement, Isabel Gose said: “I am very grateful to now be a part of Team Speedo! Looking ahead to the future, I am convinced that Speedo’s support will allow me to show my full potential.”

Commenting on her signing, Angelina said: “Becoming part of the Speedo family is a dream come true for me! Having the backing of the world’s most famous swim brand in the build-up to an Olympic Games is incredible and I have no doubt we can achieve great things together.”

In April 2023 Speedo announced a two-year Official Partnership with the German Swimming Federation (DSV), to provide technical and training products to senior and junior teams across its aquatic disciplines. Aiming to get closer to the pool, Speedo now offers German swimming athletes the opportunity to compete in Speedo swimwear and equipment at international events, as exhibited at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, and as will be the case at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, creating exciting new possibilities for athletes to stand out on the blocks.

Johannes Graff, Head of Sales at Speedo Germany, added: “Speedo always strives to be number one, which is why we have welcomed two of German swimming’s biggest talents to our family. We are committed to supporting the growth of swimming in Germany, providing world-class swimwear and equipment born out of leading innovation, and we look forward to supporting Isabel and Angelina on their journeys in and out of the pool.”

