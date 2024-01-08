Versatile Sarah Hardin To Stay In-State With UC Davis (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sarah Hardin has announced her commitment to swim and study at the University of California Davis for the 2024-2025 season. Hardin is a California native, as she currently is a senior at Bonita Vista High School and trains year-round with Sea to Desert Swim Association.

Outside of swimming, Hardin has also participated in water polo. She was a member of her high school’s championship-winning team in 2021 and runner-up team in 2022.

“I am so ecstatic to finally announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at UC Davis!! I want to thank my mom, dad, and brother for their endless support for me throughout it all. I also want to thank my friends for always pushing me to be the best I can be. To my SDSA family, thank you for always being there behind my lane when I need it the most. Finally, a special thank you to Coach Matt and Coach Carl for giving me this amazing opportunity! So excited for the next four years! Go Aggies!!”

Hardin is a versatile swimmer with Futures cuts in sprint and middle-distance freestyle, fly, backstroke, and IM events. She recently raced at the SI Winter Age Group Championship, where she won both the 100 fly (55.33) and 200 free (1:51.13). Her performance in the 200 free established a new personal best, while her 100 fly time marked a season best.

Earlier in the year Hardin represented her high school at the 2023 CIF State Championships. She advanced to finals in the 100 free, where she hit a time of 51.16 to take 12th overall. She also placed 23rd in the 200 free with a time of 1:52.16.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.94

100 free – 51.15

200 free – 1:51.13

100 back – 57.70

100 fly – 55.27

200 fly – 2:04.43

200 IM – 2:05.64

400 IM – 4:29.07

UC-Davis is led by head coach Matt Macedo, who took over the program in May of 2021. Last season, the Aggies finished 5th out of 10 teams at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Championships. Hardin’s best time in the 200 free and 100 fly would have been just outside of the A-final last spring, meaning she should be an immediate scorer for UC-Davis at the conference level.

Anna Lee secured the championship title for the Aggies in the 100 fly with a time of 53.73 in finals. The 200 free was a weaker event, with the top finisher being Katie McLain at 9th in 1:51.07.

Joining Hardin in the incoming class next fall is Jordan Bindseil, Ala Wong, and McKenna Valenta. Valenta is also a California native.

