Summer Juniors Qualifier Seanna Muhitch Commits To TCU (2024)

Seanna Muhitch has announced her commitment to further her education and swimming career at Texas Christian University (TCU) next fall. Muhitch’s decision keeps her close to home, as she currently attends Timber Creek High School in Fort Worth, and trains year-round with Lakeside Aquatic Club.

Muhitch is a versatile swimmer, with her top events ranging from middle-distance free to breaststroke and IM. She capped off her summer at Junior Nationals, where she raced in the 200m breast (2:40.21) and 400m IM (5:07.46). She also did a time trial of the 100m breast, where she dropped nearly half a second to post a time of 1:13.34.

More recently Muhitch competed at Winter Juniors – West, where did both breaststroke events and 500 free. Her top finish came in the 200 breast, as she clocked a season best time of 2:19.28 to take 47th overall.

Last spring Muhitch represented her high school at the UIL 6A State Championship. Highlighting her meet was the 500 free, where she recorded a personal best time of 4:54.70 in prelims to advance to the A-final where she ultimately finished 6th (4:56.62).

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:51.29

500 free – 4:54.70

100 breast – 1:03.87

200 breast – 2:17.83

200 IM – 2:08.03

400 IM – 4:21.97

Under the direction of head coach James Winchester, the Horned Frogs finished 3rd out of 5 teams at the 2023 Big 12 Championships last spring. This season, the conference should be more competitive with the additions of BYU, Cincinnati, and Houston.

With her current best time, Muhitch would be the 2nd-fastest performer in the 400 IM this season. Leading the way so far is Alessandra Senis, who logged a 4:20.13 at the Mizzou Invite in November. Muhitch will train with Senis for two seasons, adding depth to the Frogs’ IM group.

Joining Muhitch in Ft. Worth next fall is Florida native Caelan Burt and Ohio’s Sydney Herr. Burt is a sprint freestyler and Herr specializes in backstroke. (check)

