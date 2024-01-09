Wasikowski, Daleiden Impress in Arizona’s Sweep of Northern Arizona, Southern Illinois

Arizona vs. Northern Arizona vs. Southern Illinois

Jan. 5, 2023

Hillenbrand Aquatic Center Tucson, Arizona

SCY (25 yards)

PDF results

Team scores Men: Arizona 212, SIU 79 Women: Arizona 177, SIU 118 Women: Arizona 180, NAU 117 Women: NAU 174, SIU 126



Kelsey Wasikowski continued her promising freshman campaign for Arizona on Friday, sweeping the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.32) and 200 breast (2:20.55) while adding a 1:03.67 breast split on the Wildcats’ 400 medley relay (3:45.59) to fuel their double dual meet victories over Northern Arizona and Southern Illinois.

Wasikowski’s season bests in the 100 breast (1:00.14) and 200 breast (2:20.55) rank 37th and 55th in the NCAA, respectively. The Oregon native has dropped .67 seconds in the 100 breast and .08 seconds in the 200 breast so far this season.

Arizona senior Julia Heimstead dominated the 100 free by more than a second with a winning time of 50.42. Her season-best 48.54 ranks 35th in the NCAA. Heimstead added a 53.57 100 fly split on the Wildcats’ 400 medley relay along with a 23.83 50 free leadoff on their disqualified 200 free relay.

Arizona junior Brooke Earley swept both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events for the Wildcat women, who beat Southern Illinois, 177-118, and Northern Arizona, 180-117.

Southern Illinois junior Celia Pulido continued her strong season into the new year with wins in the 100 back (54.75) and 200 back (1:59.66). Her season bests in the 100 back (51.82) and 200 back (1:55.30) rank 14th and 48th in the nation as she already qualified for NCAAs at the Purdue Invitational last November. Pulido also contributed a 23.59 anchor on Southern Illinois’ victorious 200 free relay (1:37.50).

Southern Illinois also got an individual win out of sophomore Bea Padron, who claimed the 500 free crown in 5:05.69. She also led off the aforementioned 200 free relay in 25.07 and split 56.64 on the butterfly leg of the runner-up 400 medley relay (3:47.23).

Despite the strong efforts from Pulido and Padron, Northern Arizona pulled out a 174-126 victory over Southern Illinois in their matchup. Northern Arizona was led by sophomore Elsa Musselman, who swept the 50 free (24.01) and 100 free (56.23).

Men’s Recap

Ralph Daleiden delivered three wins as the sophomore from Luxembourg continued his red-hot sophomore year for Arizona in the Wildcats’ 212-79 rout of Southern Illinois.

Daleiden triumphed in the 100 free (44.08), 200 free (1:36.41), and 400 medley relay (3:16.98), which he anchored with a 45.14 free split. His season bests in the 100 free (42.00) and 200 free (1:32.43) rank 11th and 9th in the nation, respectively, making him a serious threat to score at NCAAs. Last year, the Arizona men didn’t have any individual scorers in the pool at NCAAs.

Daleiden has dropped .69 seconds in the 100 free this season and .37 seconds in the 200 free. Last season as a freshman, he placed 5th in the 200 free (1:33.24) at Pac-12s and went on to place 3rd in the 100-meter free (49.06) at the European U-23 Championships last summer.

Arizona sophomore Haakon Naughton also won multiple events with 1st-place finishes in the 100 fly (48.69) and 200 fly (1:49.25). His season bests in the 100 fly (46.37) and 200 fly (1:43.13) rank 50th and 17th in the NCAA, respectively. Naughton also tallied a 47.89 fly split on the Wildcats’ 400 medley relay.

Ryan Purdy led off Arizona’s 400 medley relay with a 48.42 100 back, then won the individual event in 48.44. Wildcats sophomore Gage DuBois swept both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events.

The Southern Illinois men got podium performances out of Alex Cimera in the 200 free (1:41.26, 3rd place) and Jered Moore in the 200 back (1:53.65, 2nd place).