Phoebe Bacon Leads Wisconsin to Double Dual Victories Over UCLA, UCSD

UCSD vs. UCLA vs. Wisconsin

Jan. 6, 2024

Canyonview Aquatic Center La Jolla, California

SCY (25 yards)

PDF results

Team scores Men: No. 21 Wisconsin 211, UCSD 68 Women: No. 12 Wisconsin 172.5, UCLA 108.5 Women: No. 12 Wisconsin 218, UCSD 63 Women: UCLA 210, UCSD 71



Wisconsin senior Phoebe Bacon secured three individual victories in the 100-yard backstroke (53.36), 200 IM (2:00.44), and 100 IM (55.97) to power the Wisconsin women past UCLA and host UCSD in a double dual meet on Saturday.

It was Bacon’s first time swimming the 100 IM in more than a year, and the backstroke specialist clocked the ninth-fastest time in the NCAA so far this season. She was slightly off her season bests in the 100 back (51.32) and 200 IM (1:55.14) that both rank eighth in the NCAA.

Wisconsin junior Abby Carlson showed off her freestyle range with wins in the 500 free (4:46.24) and 100 free (50.43). In the 500 free, she beat freshman teammate Maddie Waggoner (4:53.76) and fellow Badgers junior Paige McKenna (4:54.50). Carlson’s season-best 500 free time of 4:39.50 ranks 19th in the NCAA. She also added a 50.13 split on Wisconsin’s victorious 400 free relay (3:21.95) along with freshman Hailey Tierney (50.78 leadoff), Bacon (50.43), and sophomore Abby Wanezek (50.61).

Tierney also had a busy day with wins in the 50 free (22.80) and 50 fly (24.48), the latter in a new season-best time. Tierney was within a second of her season-best 22.08 in the 50 free that ranks 16th in the NCAA.

Wisconsin junior Mackenzie McConagha had a strong showing with three 1st-place finishes. She triumphed in the 100 fly (54.71) and 50 back (25.57) while also leading off the Badgers’ victorious 200 medley relay (1:40.48) with a 25.27 50 back split.

The UCLA women were led by junior Ana Jih-Schiff, who swept the 50 breast (29.01) and 100 breast (1:01.80) ahead of Bruins teammate Sarah Bennetts (29.39/1:03.04). UCLA junior Gizem Guvenc also captured an individual victory for the Bruins in the 200 free (1:49.33).

UCLA junior Joanie Cash collected a pair of runner-up finishes in the 100 fly (54.89) and 50 fly (24.87). Fifth-year Brooke Schaffer made a couple podium appearances with a 2nd-place effort in the 100 free (50.77) and 3rd-place showing in the 50 free (23.73) while sophomore Fay Lustria also finished 2nd in the 50 back (25.81) for the Bruins.

The UCSD women did not boast any individual champions, but the future is bright as freshman Asia Kozan was just .01 seconds behind Guvenc in the 200 free with a runner-up finish in 1:49.34. Kozan added a 4th-place effort in the 100 fly (55.65). Fellow Tritons freshman Eva Boehlke placed 2nd in the 100 back (55.95) and 3rd in the 100 IM (57.30).

Men’s Recap

Wisconsin sophomore Dominik Mark Torok put his versatility on full display in the Badgers’ 211-68 rout of UCSD.

Torok, the 2023 Big Ten champion in the 400 IM (3:39.96) from Hungary, began the session with a lifetime best en route to winning the 100 fly (48.47). Then he placed 2nd in the 100 IM (49.87) before topping the podium again in the 1000 free (9:15.07). Wisconsin junior Yigit Aslan took 2nd in the 1000 free (9:21.06) after winning the 500 free (4:27.79) earlier in the session.

Interestingly, Wisconsin senior Jake Newmark still has not contested the 500 free since placing 4th at the 2023 NCAA Championships last March (4:10.12). He opted to swim the 100 back (49.93, 2nd place) and 50 back (24.23, 5th place) instead on Saturday.

The Badgers boasted three other swimmers who picked up multiple individual wins against UCSD. Wisconsin freshman Nathan Welker swept the 50 back (23.08) and 100 back (49.28), senior Andrew Benson touched first in the 100 IM (48.99) and 100 breast (54.37), and sophomore Taiko Torepe-Ormsby sprinted his way to victories in the 50 free (20.04) and 50 fly (22.29).

Luukas Vainio, a Badgers freshman from Finland, had a promising performance with a win in the 200 free (1:38.09) along with a runner-up finish in the 100 free (46.00) behind junior teammate Chris Morris (45.24).

UCSD didn’t place any swimmers atop of the podium on Saturday, but two got close. Tritons senior Andrija Petkovic posted a time of 23.12 in the 50 back, placing 2nd just .05 seconds behind Welker. Fellow UCSD senior Luke Pusateri also earned a runner-up finish in the 100 breast (56.07).

The Tritons return to action on Friday at USC for a double dual meet against the Trojans and Utah. UCLA then hosts Utah on Saturday. Wisconsin doesn’t have another dual meet until Jan. 20 at Northwestern.