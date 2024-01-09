Hawaiian Butterfly Specialist Sage Miller Commits to USC for 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

One of the top young swimmers from Hawaii has chosen her college destination for 2025.

Butterfly specialist Sage Miller verbally committed to USC last October, the same month she participated USA Swimming’s National Select Camp in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She trains with Kamehameha Swim Club in Honolulu.

Last summer, Miller dropped more than six seconds in the 200-meter fly, culminating in a runner-up finish at Sacramento Futures (2:16.16). She picked up nine wins over three days of racing at November’s Hawaii Senior Championships. She capped 2023 by competing at the Winter Junior Championship – West meet last month, highlighted by a 10th-place showing in the 200-yard fly (1:59.71).

Both of Miller’s parents swam in college. Her dad, Joe, spent two years at Texas under Eddie Reese before finishing his NCAA career at Hawaii. Her mom, Jamie, competed at Hawaii all four years. Additionally, her brother, Stone, is a freshman at NYU.

“I am so beyond blessed and happy to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at USC,” Miller said. “I would love to thank God for making this dream of mine come true and for my family and friends for their love and endless support. I would also like to thank my coaches and all of my KSC teammates. I am so grateful for you all, I would not be here without you guys! Finally, I would like to thank the coaches @uscswim for giving me the amazing opportunity to become a Trojan!! I can’t wait to be a part of this incredible team! FIGHT ON! ✌️❤️💛 #fighton”

Best SCY Times

50 free – 23.25

100 free – 50.65

200 free – 1:50.91

100 fly – 54.73

200 fly – 1:59.00

By the time Miller arrives in Los Angeles in the fall of 2025, the Trojans have moved from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten conference. At the 2023 Big Ten Championships, her best times would have placed her 13th in the 200 fly (14 points) while just missing the C-final of the 100 fly.

Miller is one of three swimmers committed to USC’s 2025 recruiting class so far along with Jasmine Mojdeh and Addie Gish.

The Trojan women have thrived in their second full season under the leadership of head coach Lea Maurer. They are ranked top-five in the nation in every single relay, climbing up to No. 8 in SwimSwam’s latest power rankings from last month.

