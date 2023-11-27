Sage Miller Wins 9 Races at 2023 Hawaii Senior Champs (SCY)

2023 Hawaii Swimming SCY Senior Championships
- November 17-19, 2023
- Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex, Honolulu, Hawaii
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
- Meet Results
- Team Scores
- Individual High Point
15 wins in 18 events for the Kamehameha Swim Club girls’ squad helped lift the team to a dominating victory at the 2023 Hawaii Senior Fall Championship last weekend.
That effort was led by Sage Miller, who had 9 total wins over three days of competition, and Journei Webster, who had 8.
Final Team Scores (Top 5):
- Kamehameha Swim Club – 1,506
- Iolani Swim Club – 1,091.50
- Aulea Swim Club – 750
- Fullerton Aquatic Sports Team (California) – 744
- Trident Swim Club – 646
Individually, Miller won the 200 free (1:52.40), 100 fly (55.31), 200 fly (2:02.00), 200 IM (2:07.00), and 400 IM (4:31.01), in addition to four individual wins. None of those were best times, though her swim in the 200 back for 2nd place (2:04.88) was.
Webster, meanwhile, won the 50 free (23.80), 100 free (51.44), 100 back (57.31), and 200 back (2:04.01) individually. That 200 back was a best time, as was her runner-up result in the 200 IM (2:09.11).
Among the other results was a 22.30 in the 50 free prelims from former US National Team member and University of Hawaii assistant Linnea Mack. That’s her first race since August.
While Kamehameha dominated racing on the girls’ side, there was a much wider spread on the boys’ side, including several winners from FAST in Fullerton, California and a Life Time team in Arizona.
But it was Iolani who ruled the day with 6 wins.
Among the notable swims were those of Polish swimmer Karol Ostrowski, who raced unattached at the meet. A former NCAA Division II Champion who is now training at the University of Hawaii, he swam 19.44 in the 50 free and 42.52 in the 100 free.
While he is listed on Hawaii’s roster, he has not yet swum any races for the Rainbow Warriors.
Other Meet Highlights:
- 13-year-old Amare San Diego finished 8th in the 100 breast in 1:00.04, a new personal best. That ranks him 5th in the event among 13-year-olds nationally this season – a group led by Lakeside’s Wilson York at 56.26. That event was won by 16-year-old X Rose in 55.90. Rose also won the boys’ 200 IM (1:53.52).
- Kamehameha’s Randall Tom won the 100 fly, his only individual final, in 48.75. Tom is 37 and represented the US at the 2008 World Short Course Swimming Championships in Manchester, where he won silver on the 400 medley relay.