Sage Miller Wins 9 Races at 2023 Hawaii Senior Champs (SCY)

2023 Hawaii Swimming SCY Senior Championships

November 17-19, 2023

Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex, Honolulu, Hawaii

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

15 wins in 18 events for the Kamehameha Swim Club girls’ squad helped lift the team to a dominating victory at the 2023 Hawaii Senior Fall Championship last weekend.

That effort was led by Sage Miller, who had 9 total wins over three days of competition, and Journei Webster, who had 8.

Final Team Scores (Top 5):

Kamehameha Swim Club – 1,506 Iolani Swim Club – 1,091.50 Aulea Swim Club – 750 Fullerton Aquatic Sports Team (California) – 744 Trident Swim Club – 646

Individually, Miller won the 200 free (1:52.40), 100 fly (55.31), 200 fly (2:02.00), 200 IM (2:07.00), and 400 IM (4:31.01), in addition to four individual wins. None of those were best times, though her swim in the 200 back for 2nd place (2:04.88) was.

Webster, meanwhile, won the 50 free (23.80), 100 free (51.44), 100 back (57.31), and 200 back (2:04.01) individually. That 200 back was a best time, as was her runner-up result in the 200 IM (2:09.11).

Among the other results was a 22.30 in the 50 free prelims from former US National Team member and University of Hawaii assistant Linnea Mack. That’s her first race since August.

While Kamehameha dominated racing on the girls’ side, there was a much wider spread on the boys’ side, including several winners from FAST in Fullerton, California and a Life Time team in Arizona.

But it was Iolani who ruled the day with 6 wins.

Among the notable swims were those of Polish swimmer Karol Ostrowski, who raced unattached at the meet. A former NCAA Division II Champion who is now training at the University of Hawaii, he swam 19.44 in the 50 free and 42.52 in the 100 free.

While he is listed on Hawaii’s roster, he has not yet swum any races for the Rainbow Warriors.

Other Meet Highlights: