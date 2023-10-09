Linnea Mack Joins University of Hawaii Coaching Staff as Assistant

Former UCLA standout and longtime pro swimmer Linnea Mack has joined second-year head coach Mike Stephens‘ staff at the University of Hawaii at Manoa as an assistant.

Mack, 27, started training with the Aloha Aquatica pro group in O’ahu last season after nearly making the U.S. Olympic team in 2021. She clocked a personal-best 53.78 at a Pro Swim Series stop one month before the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, but couldn’t quite replicate that time in Omaha with an 8th-place finish in the 100 free (54.32) and a 4th-place finish in the 50 free (24.49).

“Being in Hawaii, we are surrounded by a rich history of aquatic culture,” said Mack, a San Jose native. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to learn from some of the best watermen & waterwomen in the world and share my own experiences as a professional pool swimmer with the next generation and broader community here on the island. I feel so fortunate to be surrounded by staff who share similar values and vision in laying a foundation for these athletes to excel both in and out of the water.”

Mack graduated from UCLA in 2017, making three NCAA B-finals during her college career in the 100 free (14th in 2017), 100 back (10th in 2016) and 50 free (11th in 2016). After placing 20th in the 100 backstroke at the 2016 Olympic Trials, Mack failed to final at both the 2017 World Championship Trials and 2018 U.S. Nationals.

Things started to turn a corner in 2019, however, as she reset her best times in the 100 free (54.78) and 100 fly (58.87) at U.S. Nationals. Mack carried that momentum into competing for the LA Current (2019) and DC Trident (2020-21) in the International Swimming League. She also picked up two medals on the 2021 World Cup series, gold in the 100 fly and bronze in the 100 back.

“Linnea has made a big impact in the swimming community with impressive contributions on the club, NCAA, and professional levels,” said Stephens, who led the Rainbow Wahine to the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) title last season while qualifying their first NCAA relay since 2005. “We are excited to see her impact continue to grow in her coaching role. We are very fortunate to have her join our Hawaii Swimming and Diving family.”

Mack is one of three new Hawaii coaches on Stephens’ staff this season along with former FAU assistant Chris Grimmett-Norris and former Valparaiso graduate assistant Tonya Guryeva. Associate head coach Kevin Blum and assistant coach Maria Abrams followed Stephens to Honolulu from Boston College last summer.