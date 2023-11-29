2024 Michigan Swim Camps – Sign Up Today
TRAIN LIKE A WOLVERINE!
The University of Michigan has a rich history of training Olympic gold medalists, NCAA champions and Big Ten champions, having been represented at 23 of the Olympic Games dating back to 1904. Michigan Swimmers and Divers account for 201 NCAA individual championships, 12 NCAA team championships, over 100 Big Ten individual championships and 64 Big Ten team championships. At Michigan, our mantra is: It’s not every 4 years, its every day! This mentality helps our athletes train at an elite level each and every day and is the cornerstone of our success!
The Michigan Swim Camp is designed to provide each competitive swimmer with the opportunity to improve their pursuit of excellence, both in and out of the water. It is open to any and all participants limited only by age, specified number of campers, and the ability to swim the competitive strokes. This is NOT a learn to swim camp. During online registration campers will select from one of two tracks.
The Technique Track is designed for individual and group instruction in fundamental and advanced stroke skills, starts, and turn techniques. A daily optional training workout is available in addition to the three instructional/practice sessions daily. Yardage in this one-hour workout varies from 3,000-3,600 yards depending upon ability.
This track is a skill acquisition curriculum which begins with basic body balance and progresses to swimming with maximum efficiency (i.e. fewest number of strokes per length). This is the foundation for all fast swimming. Starts, turns, functional dryland training, nutrition education, team building, True Colors assessment, Mindset education, and mental training are part of this comprehensive curriculum. Swimmers are filmed daily and their HD video is viewed and critiqued in written form. Swimmers are encouraged to use their phone cameras to video their strokes and the coach’s assessment.
This track is designed for: the younger swimmer (12 & under) in need of better technical skills; the older swimmer who is relatively new to the sport; high school swimmers who do not train year-round; and the skilled swimmer who needs a week of technical fine tuning without the added stress of intensive workouts.
The use of a front mount snorkel is strongly recommended.
The Intensive Training Track challenges swimmer to embrace the importance of team, to look at technique in new ways, and to learn how to work smarter as well as harder in practices. Athletes will leave this camp with a new understanding of the sport and a desire to make themselves and those around them better.
This track is designed for swimmers 12 and older who have high aspirations in competitive swimming. Swimmers will be divided into training groups based upon the workout focus and the ability level of the swimmer. The daily schedule involves two in-water training workouts and one dryland workout and instructional sessions. Threshold, VO2max, lactate tolerance, and maximal speed training are part of the in-water training program. The evening session will be out of the water training with an emphasis on core strength, body awareness, and overall fitness.
Daily above water and underwater video review sessions will provide the backbone for each workout. In addition, each swimmer is videoed and receives a written stroke critique upon completion of the camp.
This track requires that swimmers arrive in shape and training at full capacity (e.g. ~40,000 yds/week) as daily volume averages between 8,000 and 10,000 yards.
A competent level of skill in all four strokes is required. It is important not to “push” younger swimmers into this track. We need to provide the best group cohesion, training volumes, and injury prevention.
Recommended equipment: hand paddles, pull buoy, fins, kickboard, and front mount snorkel.
|EVENT
|DATES
|WHO
|GRADES
|AGES
|DEADLINE
|COST
|JUNE 9-13
|06/09/2024 – 06/13/2024
|All
|–
|9 – 18
|06/08/2024
|REGISTER
|JUNE 23-27
|06/23/2024 – 06/27/2024
|All
|–
|9 – 18
|06/22/2024
|REGISTER
|JULY 28-AUGUST 1
|07/28/2024 – 08/01/2024
|All
|–
|9 – 18
|07/27/2024
|REGISTER
|AUGUST 4-8
|08/04/2024 – 08/08/2024
|All
|–
|9 – 18
|08/03/2024
|REGISTER
HEAD COACH MATT BOWE
Matt Bowe enters his first season in 2023-24 as the University of Michigan head men’s and women’s swimming and diving head coach. Bowe was named the head coach on June 23, 2023 after helping Cal men to the 2023 NCAA title.
Bowe comes to Ann Arbor after spending the 2022-23 season at Cal as the associate head coach for the men’s and women’s programs, serving as recruiting coordinator for the men’s program. The men’s squad repeated as national champions, scoring 482 points to take home the title, and finished second at the PAC-12 Championships.
He coached predominantly the sprint and mid-distance groups in Berkeley, helping Destin Lasco to an NCAA title and American record in the 200-yard individual medley. He coached Ryan Murphy to five short course gold medals and one relay world record at the 2022 World Short Course Championships. All told during his time out west, he helped the Golden Bears to one NCAA team title, one NCAA individual title, six school records, 11 PAC-12 individual titles, 12 NCAA All-Americans to 47 honors and a pair of student-athletes to Academic All-America laurels.
Prior to his time at Cal, he spent five seasons at Ohio State (2017-18 to 2021-22), helping both the men’s and women’s programs to five combined top-10 finishes at the NCAA Championships. Bowe was the senior associate head coach for men’s swimming during his final season in Columbus, helping the Buckeyes to a seventh place finish at the NCAA Championships – their highest finish since 1965. He coached Hunter Armstrong to a gold medal in the 4×100-meter medley relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and to a world record in the 50-meter backstroke.
He served one season at Indiana as an assistant coach (2016-17), helping the men’s team win the 2017 Big Ten Championship and finish seventh at the NCAA Championships. Bowe also led a training squad that consisted of six All-Americans and six team-record holders, while helping Olympic gold medalists Lilly King, Cody Miller and Blake Pieroni in their preparations for the 2016 Olympic Games.
Before joining the Big Ten, Bowe spent three seasons at Washtenaw County neighbor Eastern Michigan (2013-16). He helped the men’s team to back-to-back Mid-American Conference titles (2015, 2016) and the women to a pair of runner-up finishes over the same two seasons.
Donald B. Cabham Natatorium
The University of Michigan continues its commitment to athletic excellence with the Donald B. Canham Natatorium, home of the Michigan swimming and diving and women’s water polo teams. Considered one of the finest college-owned swimming and diving facilities in the nation when it was constructed in 1988, a renovation in 1998 upgraded Canham to a state-of-the art swimming and diving facility.
The 59,000-square foot facility houses a 50-meter pool, eight lanes wide, that can be divided into two separate 25-yard pools by movable bulkheads. The Dick Kimball Diving Pool, located at the west end of the facility, features an Olympic Tower, one- and three-meter springboards, and a hot tub. On the east end of the mezzanine level is one of two full-service training rooms on the U-M athletic campus, which includes physical therapy modalities, a cast room, running pool and physician examination rooms. One of Michigan’s three weight training and conditioning facilities also is located in the natatorium.
Canham Natatorium also features coaches’ offices, a team room that houses team meetings and allows athletes a place to study and relax. The team room has full audio/video equipment, two computers with internet connections, desks, couches and a kitchen.
Completed in 1988 at a cost of approximately $8.5 million, Canham Natatorium underwent comprehensive renovations in 1998 to ensure its presence well into the 21st century. A new roofing system was installed, while the ventilation system was revised to reflect greater concern for the health of athletes. Both pools have new filtration equipment and piping that is totally resistant to corrosion. In addition, ceramic tile was installed on the interior of both pools, creating an environment that is more conducive to faster swimming, as well as more precise diving. Finally, a state-of-the-art lighting system for the competition pool area was installed, permitting lighting levels to be adjusted based upon the level of activity in competition.
The natatorium is named for former Michigan athletic director Don Canham, who retired from his post in June 1988. Canham was an NCAA high jump champion for Michigan in 1940 and went on to coach the men’s track and field team before becoming Michigan’s fifth athletic director in 1968.
In 2002, Michigan dedicated the diving pool in Canham Natatorium to legendary diving coach Dick Kimball, who retired after the season following 43 years of service to the university. Kimball, who was himself a world-class diver for the Wolverines in the late 1950s, coached nine Olympic medalists and tutored five NCAA Champions in his career. Kimball’s divers also collected a record 33 Big Ten Conference trophies.
