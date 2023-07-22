Italian Commentators Suspended by RAI for Sexist, Racist Remarks About Divers

2023 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Two Italian broadcasters were suspended by state media RAI for racist and sexist comments during the synchronized diving portion of the World Championships on Monday.

Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and Massimiliano Mazzucchi reportedly chatted about how “big” some of the divers were, with one chiming in that “they’re all equally tall in bed.” That was only the beginning of their vulgar jokes.

“This diver here, her name is Harper. She’s a harp player. How do you play the harp? You got to touch it? You pinch it,” one of the commentators said on the streaming channel RaiPlay2.

“Si-la-do,” the other replied, apparently referencing musical notes and a slang term used to describe a woman who wants to have sex.

“That’s the advantage women have over men. Women only have to know three notes,” the other broadcaster responded.

The pair also used ethnic slurs against Chinese divers while mocking the way they spoke Italian. RAI chief executive Roberto Sergio launched an investigation into Leonarduzzi and Mazzucchi and sent them home from the event after the network was flooded with complaints from viewers and politicians. He called out his broadcasters for their “bar jokes.”

It wasn’t the first offense for Leonarduzzi, who said he didn’t realize he was on air. He had previously been in trouble for using a sexual innuendo in reference to a driver’s name during the Monza Rally in 2020. In 2018, he was reportedly called out for making a social media post on the anniversary of Adolf Hitler’s birthday.

World Aquatics released a statement this week in support of the commentators’ suspension.

“World Aquatics fully supports Italian broadcaster RAI’s decision to suspend two journalists for their commentary during the World Aquatics Championships – Fukuoka 2023,” the organization said. “World Aquatics has zero tolerance for sexism or discrimination in our sports. Comments like these have no place in our society. World Aquatics stands behind its athletes and is currently reaching out to the targeted individuals.”