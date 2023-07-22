SCM Worlds Swimmer Jakub Poliacik Commits to Virginia Tech For 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jakub Poliacik from Bratislava, Slovakia has announced his commitment to Virginia Tech beginning in the 2024-2025 school year.

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce my verbal commitment to VirginiaTech. I am so happy that I will continue my athletic and academic journey there starting fall 2024. Big thank you goes to my parents, coach, friends. Thanks to VirginiaTech coaches for this great oportunity and one extra to @subicule for guiding me on the right path.

Go Hokies! “

Poliacik swims for XBS Swimming out of Samorin Slovakia. Last August, Poliacik swam at the World Junior Championships. There he finished 11th in the 200 free (1:51.30), 13th in the 800 free (8:18.67), and 18th in the 400 free (4:03.80).

In December, he competed at Short Course World Championships. There he was 19th in the 800 free (8:05.91), 24th in the 400 free (3:49.93), and 33rd in the 200 free (1:47.48).

Poliacik’s best LCM times with SCY conversions are:

200 free: 1:50.91 (1:37.03)

400/500 free: 3:59.19 (4:28.00)

800/1000 free: 8:18.67 (9:18.73)

The Virginia Tech men finished second at the 2023 ACC Championships. They were 26 points ahead of third place Louisville, and over 600 points behind the team champions NC State.

Poliacik is not too far off of what it took to make it back at ACCs this past season. It took times of 1:36.31 in the 200 free and a 4:23.16 in the 500. Notably, the 200 free was one of the Hokies “weaker” events this past season as they had only one finalist. That finalist was rising junior Luis Dominguez who finished sixth in a 1:33.13. Dominguez will be in his senior season when Poliacik arrives on campus.

Poliacik joins the class of 2028 that also includes Zac Ouzilou, Vedaant Madhavan, Alex Zoldan, Daniil Pancerevas, and Brendan Whitfield. Madhavan (India) and Pancerevas (Lithuania) are also international swimmers that are members of the class already.

