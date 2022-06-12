Trials Qualifier Catherine Yu Commits to Brown University Class of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Catherine Yu from Kirkland, Washington, has committed to swim and study at Brown University in the class of 2026.

“I chose Brown for its combination of academic rigor and exceptional athletics program. After talking to several team members, I instantly knew that I wanted to be a part of the Brown community and contribute to building a positive, unique atmosphere. I’m so excited to further pursue my academic and athletic interests at Brown!”

A senior at Tesla STEM High School, Yu swims year-round with Bellevue Club Swim Team where she is coached by Abi Liu and Ash Milad. Most of her best times come from 2021 Winter Juniors West where she won the consolation finals of the 100 breast (1:00.93) and 200 breast (2:11.99) with times that would have scored 1st and 2nd in those respective events at 2022 Ivy League Women’s Championships. She also notched a PB in the 200 IM (2:02.42), which would have made the B-final at Ivies.

Top Times:

100 breast – 1:00.93

200 breast – 2:11.99

200 IM – 2:02.42

400 IM – 4:20.99

Yu is a big get for Brown, whose women finished fifth of eight teams in the conference this year. Not only would she have been the Bears’ best breaststroker by a large margin, she also would have been their second-fastest 200 IMer. With the graduation of senior Audrey Lukawski (1:02.76/2:15.82 this season), Yu will lead the training group that last year also consisted of Ellie Brault (1:03.05/2:16.50) and Kellie Willhite (1:02.88/2:18.04).

Also committed to Brown for 2022-23 are Bowie Krawczyk, Elena Yeh, Isabelle Shapiro, Kaitlyn Holmes, Kelly Dolce, Margot Gibbons, Molly Leubner, Morgan Lukinac, Sumner Chmielewski, and Yvonne Jia.

