Daily Swim Coach Workout #684

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 50 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

5:00

1x Warm Up [50 Meters]

4 x 300 @ 5:00 200 FR + 100 NO FR

8 x 50 @ 1:00 Choice 35 M Sprint + 15 M Easy

1:00

3x #Dist-MidDist_Free

1 x 300 @ 4:00 FR Swim

2 x 150 @ 2:00 FR Swim

3 x 100 @ 1:20 FR Swim

1:00 Rest

3x #Dist-MidDist_Free

3 x 100 @ 1:20 FR Swim

3 x 50 @ :50 Stroke Swim

1 x 50 @ 1:30 Choice Easy Swim

1x #Dist-MidDist_Free

24 x 50 @ :50 FR Pull PADDLES / PB

—

4 x #400IM-200Strk

4 x 100 @ 1:30 FR Swim [1:10 / 1:15] FR Swim

4 x 50 @ 1:00 Stroke Swim [200 Pace]

100 @ 3:00 Choice Swim Easy #400IM-200Strk

1x #400IM-200Strk

12 x 100 @ 1:25 FR Swim PADDLES

100 @ 3:00 Choice Swim Easy

12 x 45 FR Swim [D1-4]

100 @ 3:00 Choice Swim Easy

12 x 25 @ :30 IM Swim [3 of each]

—

1x #200-Down #Breaststroke

16 x 100 @ 2:00 FL Kick on back FINS

100 @ 3:00 Choice Easy Swim

1x #200-Down #Breaststroke

12 x 50 @ 1:10 BR Pull PB

100 @ 3:00 Choice Easy Swim

1x #200-Down #Breaststroke

16 x 50 @ 1:00 IMO Swim [200 Effort]

1:00

1x #200-Down #Breaststroke

9 x 100 @ 1:40 FR Pull PADDLES / PB

===

Cool Down

1 x 200 @ 4:00 Choice Swim

