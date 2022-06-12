Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #684

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Capacity (Base) Building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  12 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  50 Meters
The Workout

5:00
1x Warm Up [50 Meters]
    4 x 300 @ 5:00 200 FR + 100 NO FR    
    8 x 50 @ 1:00 Choice 35 M Sprint + 15 M Easy
    1:00
3x #Dist-MidDist_Free
    1 x 300 @ 4:00 FR Swim
    2 x 150 @ 2:00 FR Swim
    3 x 100 @ 1:20 FR Swim
    1:00 Rest
3x #Dist-MidDist_Free
    3 x 100 @ 1:20 FR Swim
    3 x 50 @ :50 Stroke Swim
    1 x 50 @ 1:30 Choice Easy Swim
1x #Dist-MidDist_Free
    24 x 50 @ :50 FR Pull PADDLES / PB

4 x #400IM-200Strk
    4 x 100 @ 1:30 FR Swim [1:10 / 1:15] FR Swim
    4 x 50 @ 1:00 Stroke Swim [200 Pace]
100 @ 3:00 Choice Swim Easy #400IM-200Strk
1x #400IM-200Strk
    12 x 100 @ 1:25 FR Swim PADDLES
    100 @ 3:00 Choice Swim Easy
    12 x 45 FR Swim [D1-4]
    100 @ 3:00 Choice Swim Easy
    12 x 25 @ :30 IM Swim [3 of each]

1x #200-Down #Breaststroke
    16 x 100 @ 2:00 FL Kick on back FINS
    100 @ 3:00 Choice Easy Swim
1x #200-Down #Breaststroke
    12 x 50 @ 1:10 BR Pull PB
    100 @ 3:00 Choice Easy Swim
1x #200-Down #Breaststroke
    16 x 50 @ 1:00 IMO Swim [200 Effort]
    1:00
1x #200-Down #Breaststroke
    9 x 100 @ 1:40 FR Pull PADDLES / PB
===
Cool Down
    1 x 200 @ 4:00 Choice Swim
    

    

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

Self explanatory


Gilbert Legaspi
Head Coach / Owner, Gilbert Legaspi

