Tjaard Krusch Swims 1:45.73 200 IM to Break A-10 Conference Record on Day 2

Atlantic 10 – Men and Women

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1

WOMEN

George Washington – 251 Duquesne – 199 Fordham – 194 Davidson – 172 Richmond – 156 Massachusetts – 117 St. Bonaventure – 98 George Mason – 79 La Salle – 67 St. Louis – 62 Rhode Island – 41

MEN

George Mason – 262 George Washington – 220.5 St. Bonaventure – 201.5 La Salle – 169.5 Davidson – 153.5 Massachusetts – 134.5 St. Louis – 94 Fordham – 92.5

George Washington expanded its lead in the women’s meet on day 2, while George Mason broke away for George Washington in the men’s meet. Interestingly, George Washington didn’t pick up a win in any of the women’s events on the day. Instead, Davidson and Fordham won all 4 women’s events.

Fordham put down the conference, meet, and school records in the women’s 200 free relay, posting a 1:30.84. Michelle Martin led the squad off in 22.94, and was followed by Hannah McGee (22.99), Mia Bullock (22.17), and Theresa Mullen (22.74). Martin had won the women’s 50 free earlier in the session, clocking a 22.95, just .01 seconds slower than she led off the relay.

Davidson sophomore Siena Senn won a tight race over Duquesne teammates Carson Gross and Lauren Devorace in the women’s 500 free. Senn was out faster than the other two, building up a lead of over 2 seconds on both heading into the final 100. Gross and Devorace, however, came home much faster than Senn did, splitting 57.89 and 58.18 on the final 100 compared to 59.90 from Senn. Senn finished in 4:49.72, with Gross clocking in at 4:50.07, and Devorace at 4:50.54.

Davidson posted a 1-2 finish in the women’s 200 IM, with Sarah Helen Shepherd nearly breaking the A-10 meet record with her winning time of 1:58.99. Teammate Shelby Stanley was next in at 1:59.62, and defending champion Emma Brinton was 3rd in 1:59.78. Britton holds the meet and pool records with her performance of 1:58.90 from last year. Shepherd was significantly faster than the field on the breast split, swimming a 34.06.

George Washington star Moritz Fath won the men’s 500 free with a 4:20.62, finishing just off his own conference record of 4:19.21 from last year. He fell off his early pace a bit, splitting 2:07.41 on the first 250, and 2:13.21 on the 2nd 250. Teammate Josh Legge was 2nd into the finish, touching in 4:24.74.

George Mason picked up 2 wins on the day, taking the men’s 200 free relay with a 1:19.66 to win the race by over a second. Will Rastatter led them off in 20.20, and was followed by a 19.67 from Nick Ashton, 20.02 from Josh Fletcher, and 19.77 on the anchor from Ryan Donnelly. Rastatter was the men’s 50 free champion earlier in the session, where he swam a 20.33 to get his hand on the wall first.

St. Bonaventure’s Tjaard Krusch won the men’s 200 IM by over a second, breaking the A-10 Conference Record with the swim. Krusch split 22.94, 26.30, 31.25, and 25.24 for a final time of 1:45.73. His time was also a St. Bonaventure school record. He swam the fastest split in the field on all 4 legs, which is a rare feat. Teammate George Kalletta came in 2nd with a 1:46.74

Davidson picked up a men’s win in the 1 meter diving. Daniel Valmassei totalled 310.65 points, besting the field by over 18.