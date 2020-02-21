Illinois State’s Kierston Farley-Sepe Breaks Meet Record in 200 IM at MVC Day 2

Missouri Valley Conference – Women

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 2

Missouri State – 309.5 Southern Illinois – 214 Illinois State – 185 Indiana State – 183.5 Northern Iowa – 172 Evansville – 110 Little Rock – 83 Valparaiso – 71

Missouri State expanded their lead in the team standings on the 2nd day of the meet, with Southern Illinois remaining in 2nd. Illinois State jumped from 5th to 3rd, switching places with Northern Iowa.

MSU’s Liberty Howell defended her MVC title in the 500 free tonight, clocking a 4:48.35. Howell came home very quickly, splitting 27.31 on the final 50. She led a 1-2-3 charge by the Bears, with Grace Beahan coming in 2nd with a 4:53.23, and Alex Thorson taking 3rd in 4:53.43. Missouri State’s Anna Miller was dominant in the 50 free, swimming a 22.51 to break the MVC record. The only other swimmer in the field to break 23 seconds was Southern Illinois’ Lucia Romero, who came in 2nd with a 22.96.

Anna Miller went on to anchor the Missouri State 200 free relay to victory with a field-leading 22.27. Yuliya Zubina led the squad off in 23.52, Ulyana Zubina was the 2nd leg with a 23.19, and Hannah Amelung provided a 23.40 on the 3rd leg. MSU hit the wall with a final time of 1:32.38. Miller heroically ran down Indiana State on the anchor, out=splitting their anchor leg by 1.24 seconds.

Illinois State had their strongest showing in the 200 IM, where they had 4 swimmers in the A final. The Redbirds picked up their first win of the meet with senior Kierston Farley-Sepe roaring to a 1:59.71, marking herself as the only swimmer in the field under 2:01. Farley-Sepe broke the meet record and Illinois State school record with that swim.

Southern Illinois was dominant in the diving event, going 1-2 in the 1 meter. Baobao Ji led the field with a final score of 287.90, while Beibei Ji came in 2nd with a 278.95.