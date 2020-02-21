Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

UNC’s Caroline Hauder Began The Season With A Torn Pec (Video)

2020 WOMEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, February 19th to Saturday, February 22nd | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (1x) (results)
  • Streaming: ACC Network
  • Championship Central: Here
  • Detailed Timeline: Here
  • Psych Sheets: Here
  • Live Results

 

Reported by Jared Anderson.

Prelims:

Top 8 Qualifiers:

  1. Douglass (UVA) – 1:53.90
  2. Richter (UVA) – 1:55.53
  3. Hauder (UNC) – 1:55.59*
  4. Poole (NCS) – 1:55.63
  5. Nelson (UVA) – 1:55.91
  6. Gillilan (ND) – 1:56.69
  7. Hay (LOU) – 1:57.28
  8. Muzzy (NCS) – 1:57.43

It’s a young conference in the 200 IM – half of the A finalists are freshmen and one more a sophomore. There are also zero seniors in the top 8.

Virginia once again sits 1-2 on a morning where their top athletes are clearly showing up to compete. Kate Douglass broke the ACC meet record in a pretty casual swim for her, going 1:53.90. (Douglass was 1:52.84 earlier this season to set the conference record). Virginia junior Abigail Richter sits second; she was second in this event a year ago in 1:55.92 and was four tenths faster this morning.

Last year it was NC State going 1-2 in prelims. Defending champ Julia Poole was fourth this morning in 1:55.63, which is actually four tenths faster than she went in taking the top prelims spot a year ago. That shows how much faster the conference has gotten in this particular event.

That’s due to the influx of freshmen: Douglass, her teammate Ella Nelson (listed in results as Margaret), Notre Dame’s Coleen Gillilan and Louisville’s Abigail Hay. Nelson cut from a career-best 1:57.7 to 1:55.9 this morning. Gillilan shaved a hundredth from her high school personal best. Hay was the big dropper, going from a lifetime-best 2:00.4 out of high school to 1:59.1 in a first-chance meet last week to 1:57.28 this morning.

Even the returners are swimming much faster. UNC’s Caroline Hauder was 1:58.7 in prelims last year and took 8th in the final in 2:00. She went 1:55.59 this morning for third overall, a good early return for UNC’s new coaching staff.

Last year’s 3rd and 4th place finishers both missed the A final – that was Louisville’s Grace Oglesby and NC State’s Sophie Hansson. They’ll show down in the B final.

Once again, NC State and UVA are set up pretty well with scorers. Virginia has one more A finalist, but NC State put three into the B final and has three more scorers than Virginia in this event.

Leave a Reply

About Reid Carlson

Reid Carlson

Reid Carlson originally hails from Clay Center, Kansas, where he began swimming at age six.  At age 14 he began swimming club year-round and later with his high school team, making state all four years.  He was fortunate enough to draw the attention of Kalamazoo College where he went on to …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!